John Boiler Appointed As Chairman Of MDC's Constellation Group of Companies
- MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA), including the five MDC agencies that formed the Constellation 72andSunny, Instrument, CPB, Redscout, and Hecho Studios, appointed John Boiler as the Chairman. Boiler will also remain Co-Chair of 72andSunny along with Constellation leadership team members Glenn Cole and Matt Jarvis.
- Former Geometry North America CFO and COO John Pyne was appointed as the Global CFO of the group's operating council.
- Price action: MDCA shares traded higher by 1.96% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.
