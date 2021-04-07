 Skip to main content

John Boiler Appointed As Chairman Of MDC's Constellation Group of Companies
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
  • MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ: MDCA), including the five MDC agencies that formed the Constellation 72andSunny, Instrument, CPB, Redscout, and Hecho Studios, appointed John Boiler as the Chairman. Boiler will also remain Co-Chair of 72andSunny along with Constellation leadership team members Glenn Cole and Matt Jarvis.
  • Former Geometry North America CFO and COO John Pyne was appointed as the Global CFO of the group's operating council.
  • Price action: MDCA shares traded higher by 1.96% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.

