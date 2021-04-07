Nano Dimension Names Zivi Nedivi As President
- 3D printing company Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) appointed Zivi Nedivi as President.
- CEO Yoav Stern, who formerly served as President, will become the board Chairman as planned, subject to shareholders' ratification at an upcoming meeting.
- Nedivi has been the CEO of several technology companies, including Cyalume Technologies Inc.
- Price action: NNDM shares traded lower by 2.96% at $8.03 on the last check Wednesday.
