 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nano Dimension Names Zivi Nedivi As President
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Nano Dimension Names Zivi Nedivi As President
  • 3D printing company Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDMappointed Zivi Nedivi as President.
  • CEO Yoav Stern, who formerly served as President, will become the board Chairman as planned, subject to shareholders' ratification at an upcoming meeting.
  • Nedivi has been the CEO of several technology companies, including Cyalume Technologies Inc.
  • Price action: NNDM shares traded lower by 2.96% at $8.03 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NNDM)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com