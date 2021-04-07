Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
This morning 134 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) rallied the most, trading up 7.88% to reach its new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,242.93.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2,232.19. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $283.63.
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares were up 0.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $232.81 for a change of up 0.37%.
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares broke to $122.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $788.52. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
- Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares set a new yearly high of $171.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a yearly high of $667.16. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock set a new 52-week high of $92.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.32%.
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.23.
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stock made a new 52-week high of $186.00 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.14 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $256.33. The stock was down 0.23% for the day.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares were up 0.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.62 for a change of up 0.82%.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares were up 4.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.51 for a change of up 4.65%.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares were up 0.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $237.55 for a change of up 0.02%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $51.42. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a yearly high of $112.13. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.28%.
- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) shares were up 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $136.09.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $130.19. Shares traded down 0.74%.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $74.66. Shares traded up 2.0%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $137.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.08%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit $80.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4,874.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.13. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.
- Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $177.37. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares set a new yearly high of $40.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares hit $54.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.33.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $103.31.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $98.81. Shares traded down 0.22%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) shares were down 0.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.81.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.25%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) shares hit $34.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.
- VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.91.
- Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) shares were down 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.25.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.77. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares broke to $66.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.39. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.
- CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.42 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $60.48 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat).
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) shares were down 0.19% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.45 for a change of down 0.19%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.00. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.43%.
- Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.52. Shares traded up 4.99%.
- Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.37. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.36. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.23. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit a yearly high of $15.51. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
- CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $198.60. Shares traded up 0.67%.
- Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) shares hit $18.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.05 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.03%.
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares hit $80.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.05%.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.64 for a change of up 0.26%.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $134.16 for a change of down 0.09%.
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares hit a yearly high of $43.70. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.72 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.18%.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) stock set a new 52-week high of $157.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
- Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares broke to $133.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.05%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.84%.
- Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.82.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares set a new yearly high of $41.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.24 on Wednesday, moving down 0.14%.
- Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $29.13 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares broke to $67.95 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares hit a yearly high of $24.63. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $71.60 with a daily change of up 7.51%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.71%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.71 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.08. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
- EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.83. The stock traded up 7.88% on the session.
- Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.35 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.48%.
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.76%.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares were up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.55 for a change of up 0.69%.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.53. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares were down 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to $14.24 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.23 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.17%.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.89 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.24%.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $53.90. Shares traded up 7.03%.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares hit a yearly high of $24.88. The stock traded up 0.61% on the session.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.97. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares set a new yearly high of $6.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.92. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.92.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.72. Shares traded up 0.36%.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.35.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.78.
- CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a yearly high of $119.45. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares were up 3.94% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.05.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.94. The stock was down 1.38% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.19. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.71. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE:AVK) shares hit $18.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.17%.
- Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (The) Common Stock (AMEX:CRF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.46. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares set a new yearly high of $6.59 this morning. The stock was up 4.59% on the session.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.55%.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.07. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
- Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $23.39. Shares traded up 0.28%.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.44 with a daily change of up 2.19%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.28. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
- Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.72%.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.42 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.93. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares were up 2.33% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.94.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.78.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.83. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.50 with a daily change of up 0.16%.
- Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
- Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.75 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.46.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.24. Shares traded down 0.35%.
- Tortoise Essential Assets (NYSE:TEAF) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.52 for a change of up 0.35%.
- Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.05. Shares traded up 5.0%.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.99. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX:ACU) shares were up 0.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.40 for a change of up 0.03%.
- Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.85 on Wednesday, moving down 1.06%.
- Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.89 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.
- Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) shares hit a yearly high of $3.43. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.57. Shares traded up 0.52%.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.33% for the day.
