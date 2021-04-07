Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 5 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

(NASDAQ:VERX) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA).

(NASDAQ:IMRA). FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 35.52% to hit a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

(NASDAQ:VERX) shares fell to $21.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.16%. FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.82. The stock traded down 35.52%.

(NASDAQ:FGEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.82. The stock traded down 35.52%. GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 17.93%.

(NYSE:GEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 17.93%. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71. The stock traded down 15.59%.

(NASDAQ:FIXX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71. The stock traded down 15.59%. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.85.

