Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
During Wednesday's morning session, 5 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA).
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 35.52% to hit a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares fell to $21.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.16%.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.82. The stock traded down 35.52%.
- GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 17.93%.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.71. The stock traded down 15.59%.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.85.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
