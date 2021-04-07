 Skip to main content

So What's Up With Carnival Stock And Norweigan Cruise Line Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) shares are trading higher by 2% and 1%, respectively, Wednesday morning following reports indicating the CDC has announced cruises could resume by mid-summer with restrictions.

While no specific date for resumption was given by the CDC, the public agency repeated how COVID-19 vaccination efforts will be critical in the safe resumption of passenger operations.

See Also: Mind The Gap To Enter Norwegian Cruise Line Stock

The CDC said as more people are fully vaccinated, a phased approach allows the CDC to incorporate advancements into planning for resumption of cruise ship travel when it is safe to do so. The public agency recommends that all eligible port personnel and travelers get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is available to them.

Carnival is also scheduled to report earnings Wednesday. Wall Street expects Carnival is expected to report a quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $197.34 million.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Travel General Best of Benzinga

