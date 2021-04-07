20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) rose 39.7% to $54.50 in pre-market trading. UTime shares jumped 875% on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 28.2% to $ 5.77 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 5% on Tuesday.
- CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAHC) rose 23.2% to $11.95 in pre-market trading. LumiraDx is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company, Bloomberg reported.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: AGC) rose 21% to $15.36 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Tuesday.
- Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) rose 17.8% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Titan Medical with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $4.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares rose 16.7% to $5.86 in pre-market trading.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) rose 12.5% to $5.04 in pre-market trading.
- Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) rose 12% to $1.31 in pre-market trading. The company recently released Q4 results.
- Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NASDAQ: AGCB) rose 11.7% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 10.8% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after Form 4 filings from company executives showed the CEO bought 100k shares and CFO bought 50k shares.
- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) rose 9.7% to $7.67 in pre-market trading.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) rose 9.4% to $7.07 in pre-market trading.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) rose 6.7% to $53.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 18% on Tuesday.
- Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ) rose 4% to $2.40 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
Losers
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) fell 28.4% to $24.80 in pre-market trading after after a murky disclosure for roxadustat, the company’s anemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients. While preparing for an advisory committee meeting ahead of potential approval of roxadustat, FibroGen said it realized it submitted altered information to the FDA about the drug’s cardiovascular safety.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) fell 11% to $8.28 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of $50 million of common stock.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc.(NASDAQ: GALT) fell 10.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 35% on Tuesday. The company recently announced the launch of NAVIGATEnash.com, its dedicated trial website.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) fell 9.2% to $11.34 in pre-market trading. Scienjoy shares surged 30% on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic alliance with Snipp to launch a new loyalty and rewards system and to explore Bitcoin and NFT rewards for its approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters..
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) fell 6.6% to $5.62 in pre-market trading. Inhibikase Therapeutics recently reported a Q4 loss of $0.15 per share.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 5.4% to $12.11 in pre-market trading after jumping around 60% on Tuesday. Romeo Power and PACCAR entered into long-term supply agreement for Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles.
