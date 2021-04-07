51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) shares jumped 875% to close at $39.00 on Tuesday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) climbed 59.6% to close at $12.80. Romeo Power and PACCAR entered into long-term supply agreement for Peterbilt 579 and 520 battery-electric vehicles.
- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 35.3% to close at $2.80. The company announced the launch of NAVIGATEnash.com, its dedicated trial website.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) shares surged 30.4% to close at $12.49 on Tuesday after the company announced a strategic alliance with Snipp to launch a new loyalty and rewards system and to explore Bitcoin and NFT rewards for its approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares jumped 30% to close at $6.07 after multiple Form 3 filings late Monday night showed new stakes by insiders. The company named Howard Federoff as CEO.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) rose 28.6% to close at $19.90 after the company raised its Q1 processing volume guidance from $600 million to at least $1.2 billion.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 27.4% to close at $9.43. The company recently named Scott Dunbar as acting CEO.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) rose 24.2% to close at $3.23 after climbing 20% on Monday.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) gained 22.9% to close at $7.79.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) rose 22.4% to close at $11.10 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $5 to $15 per share.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) gained 20% to close at $15.00. Natuzzi reported a Q4 loss of $0.07 per share after the closing bell.
- CompX International Inc. (NYSE: CIX) surged 19.9% to close at $20.88.
- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) gained 19.7% to close at $17.86.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) surged 19.6% to close at $6.24/
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) climbed 18.7% to close at $7.89.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) climbed 18% to close at $50.00.
- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: MUDS) jumped 15.9% to settle at $11.50 after the company announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Topps becoming a public company.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) gained 15.7% to close at $6.93. The company recently reported quarterly losses of $0.13 per share.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) climbed 15.3% to settle at $9.50.
- Air Industries Group (NASDAQ: AIRI) gained 15.1% to close at $1.60 after the company announced it has received purchase orders totaling in excess of $6 Million to manufacture major landing gear components for the F-18 fighter aircraft.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 14.5% to settle at $5.60. The company recently reported financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2021.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) surged 14.1% to settle at $2.92 after the company announced that HealthBar will be offering AditxtScore for COVID-19 throughout the State of Michigan.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) climbed 14% to settle at $27.15. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Cara Therapeutics will replace MTS Systems in S&P SmallCap 600.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares rose 13.9% to settle at $32.75.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares gained 13.3% to settle at $13.00 after climbing more than 18% on Monday.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE) gained 13.2% to close at $20.39 as the company boosted its sales forecast for FY21 and also issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter.
- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) gained 12.3% to close at $15.48 after Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $28 price target.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) climbed 10% to settle at $13.63.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) gained 7.9% to settle at $414.84 as the company raised its FY21 sales growth guidance from 17%-20% year over year to 25-28%year over year. The company also issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) rose 7.1% to close at $1.51. Weidai, last month, reported a FY20 loss of $1.55 per share.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 6.3% to close at $29.70 after the company, and Nifty Gateway, announced a partnership to create a series of Playboy x Nifty digital art collaborations on Nifty Gateway's blockchain-powered marketplace.
Losers
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares dipped 24.9% to close at $5.11 on Tuesday after climbing 26% on Monday.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) dropped 20.3% to close at $35.97 after the company announced top-line data from the TOPAZ Phase 2 trial evaluating apitegromab (SRK-015) in patients with Type 2 and Type 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) fell 17.5% to close at $10.25. AmpliTech Group said it received a $120,000 order from a major defense contractor for space program.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) dipped 14.9% to close at $28.12.
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) dropped 14.3% to settle at $35.14. Cullinan Oncology recently reported a FY20 loss of $3.23 per share.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) fell 13.3% to settle at $18.80. ImmunityBio recently announced the publication of Phase 1 study data of its Ad5 PSA/MUC-1/ brachyury-based immunotherapy vaccine for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) dipped 13.2% to close at $28.98.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) fell 13.1% to settle at $55.92.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares fell 12.9% to settle at $5.53 after Hindenburg Research released a bearish report on the company's stock.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 12.8% to close at $4.92. Chembio Diagnostics shares surged 60% on Monday after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) fell 12.7% to close at $7.29 after surging 14% on Monday. The company recently reported FY20 sales of $1.3 million.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) fell 12.5% to settle at $2.45.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) fell 12% to close at $9.23 after the company reported CEO transition plan.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares declined 11.9% to close at $3.97.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 11.5% to close at $9.66.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares declined 10.7% to settle at $18.30.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) dropped 10.5% to close at $58.21 after the company reported commencement of $175 million common stock offering.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) dipped 10.1% to close at $10.43.
- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) fell 7.3% to close at $54.84 after the company reported pricing of offering of Class A common stock.
- Xcel Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ: XELB) fell 6.1% to close at $2.80. Xcel Brands jumped over 51% on Monday after the company announced it acquired LOGO by Lori Goldstein.
