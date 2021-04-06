LendingTree, Trimble, ICE, Fate Therapeutics — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Tuesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 13 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Tuesday.

Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF):

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC): Bought 196,476 shares of the peer-to-peer lending company, representing about 0.0744% of the ETF.

Lending stock closed 2;33% higher at $15.84 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $22.68 and low of $4.32.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE): Sold 164,037 shares of the exchange operator, representing about 0.4443% of the ETF.

Intercontinental shares closed 1.04% lower at $113.91 on Tuesday and were up 0.27% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $119.02 and low of $82.11.

LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 14,816 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.0766% of the ETF.

Lending stock closed 1.38% lower at $217.64 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $145.

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG):

Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 91,624 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.0262% of the ETF.

Signify stock closed 5.67% lower at $27.47 on Tuesday and were up 2.37% in after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $40.79 and low of $22.13.

Repare Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RPTX): Bought 8,564 shares of the Canadian oncology company, representing about 0.0027% of the ETF.

Repare stock closed 3.73% lower at $30.72 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $46.44 and low of $21.45.

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 8,941 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis maker, representing about 0.0048% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 0.82% higher at $52.92 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 6,871 shares of the Israel-based stemcell company, representing about 0.0003% of the ETF.

Pluristem stock closed 3.23% lower at $4.79 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $13.29 and low of $3.13.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR): Sold 26,639 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.0150% of the ETF.

Phreesia shares closed 0.22% lower at $55.07 on Tuesday and were down 6.72% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $17.27.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM): Bought 50,500 shares of advanced genetic medicines innovator, representing about 0.0167% of the ETF.

Beam stock closed 4.67% lower at $76.84 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 102,269 shares of the clinical-stage biotech company, representing about 0.0342% of the ETF.

Fate stock closed 4.26% lower at $80.26 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $23.62.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB): Bought 760,613 shares of the California-based hardware, software and services technology company, representing about 0.26% of the ETF.

Trimble shares closed 0.98% lower at $82.92 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $84.76 and low of $29.79.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW):

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD): Bought 26,600 shares of the technology platform for ad buyers company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF.

Trade Desk shares closed 2.52% higher at $669.63 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $972.80 and low of $166.29.

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS): Sold 45,633 shares of the electronic design automation company, representing about 0.1659% of the ETF.

Synopsys shares closed 1.06% lower at $257.36 on Tuesday. It has a 52-week high of $300.91 and low of $129.11.