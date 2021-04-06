 Skip to main content

The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) had a mixed day of trading during Tuesday’s session, with the fund seeing a small loss of 0.25% to $334.37.

Notably, U.S. Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTs) data increased from 6,917,000 for the month of January to 7,367,000 for the month of February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported cruises may restart as soon as July.

The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished a touch lower by 0.07% at $330.82. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed lower by 0.06% at $406.12.

Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The leaders for the Dow Jones were predominately from consumer staples: Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Coca Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD).

Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were among the top losers Tuesday.

Elsewhere On The Street

  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk asked Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management her views on the high ratio of S&P market cap to GDP on Monday. The entrepreneur quizzed Wood on Twitter after the fund manager tweeted the latest episode of the company’s Big Ideas podcast featuring research from Ark’s Director of Research Brett Winton… Read More
  • Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is clashing with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over document requests related to the legal dispute between “Fortnite” video game developer Epic Games Inc. and App Store, AppleInsider reported... Read More
  • Tesla is offering a new 50% discount for Supercharging during the night in metro areas in California, according to a report by Electrek... Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

