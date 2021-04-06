The Market Was Mixed Today. Here's Why.
The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) had a mixed day of trading during Tuesday’s session, with the fund seeing a small loss of 0.25% to $334.37.
Notably, U.S. Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTs) data increased from 6,917,000 for the month of January to 7,367,000 for the month of February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported cruises may restart as soon as July.
The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) finished a touch lower by 0.07% at $330.82. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed lower by 0.06% at $406.12.
Here are the day's winners and losers from the SPY, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The leaders for the Dow Jones were predominately from consumer staples: Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Coca Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD).
Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were among the top losers Tuesday.
Elsewhere On The Street
