Gary Vaynerchuk To Talk SPACs, Sports And NFTs On Benzinga's 'SPACs Attack'

Well-known entrepreneur, internet personality and motivational speaker Gary Vaynerchuk is set to appear on Benzinga’s "SPACs Attack" Wednesday.

What Happened: Gary Vaynerchuk, who is known for his Vaynermedia, Vaynersports and Empathy Wines, is also a well-known investor. He was an investor in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp (NYSE: OCA), a SPAC targeting retail and consumer companies that can grow with an online and retail presence, has Vaynerchuk as a special advisor.

What’s Next: Vaynerchuk will appear on SPACs Attack with Omnichannel Acquisition Corp CEO Matt Higgins Wednesday, April 7, at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The pair will discuss their SPAC, the overall SPAC market, sports betting and NFTs.

Disclosure: The author is long shares of OCA.