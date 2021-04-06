 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD Forecast: Technically Bullish In The Short-Term, Still Depends On The Greenback's Behaviour
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
April 06, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD Forecast: Technically Bullish In The Short-Term, Still Depends On The Greenback's Behaviour

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1871

  • The EU April Sentix Investor Confidence printed at 13.1, beating expectations.
  • US Treasury yields edged sharply lower, weighing on the American currency.
  • EUR/USD is technically bullish in the short-term, still depends on the greenback’s behaviour.

The American dollar extended its slump this Tuesday, with EUR/USD hitting 1.1873, its highest in two weeks. The pair fell at the beginning of the week as news from China spurred some risk-aversion, but the positive mood resumed with London and accelerated in US trading hours, with government bond yields falling sharply and dragging the greenback alongside.

The EU published April Sentix Investor Confidence, which printed at 13.1, much better than the 7.5 expected. The unemployment rate in the EU remained at 8.3% in February, missing the expected 8.1%. The US released April IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, which printed at 56.4 and an encouraging February JOLTS Job Openings, as it came in at 7.367 million.

This Wednesday, Markit will publish the final version of March Services PMI for the EU and the US, while the latter will unveil its February Trade Balance, foreseen at $-70.5 billion. During the American afternoon, the Federal Reserve will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades near the mentioned daily high, having turned bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price has extended above its 100 SMA for the first time in over a month, while the 20 SMA heads higher below it. Technical indicators have continued to advance, the Momentum maintaining its bullish slope and the RSI currently consolidating around 72.

Support levels: 1.1840 1.1795 1.1750

Resistance levels: 1.1885 1.1930 1.1980

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreetNews Eurozone Forex Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com