How Jonah Lupton Expects TransMedics Group Stock To React To FDA Decision

Jonah Lupton of Lupton Capital was focused on TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Tuesday.

The Nasdaq halted trading in TransMedics stock while the FDA reviews the company's OCS Heart System.

If the FDA panel votes against approval, it's not the end of the story, Lupton told Benzinga "Power Hour" host Luke Jacobi.

Lupton Talks TransMedics: Lupton expects the stock to open 15%-20% lower on Wednesday if the FDA news is negative, he told Jacobi.

If the panel votes yes, Lupton said he expects the stock to be up at least 20%-25% on Wednesday.

"If approval comes, I think this is a $55-$60 stock in the next month-and-a-half," he said.

Lupton's Take On Celsius Holdings: Jacobi said he had the chance to try a Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) beverage and asked Lupton if he had any thoughts on Celsius from an investment standpoint.

The stock sold off after fourth-quarter earnings, and Lupton attributes the stock move to supply that could not meet demand for the product.

Celsisus is No. 2 on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) for the entire energy drink category and would probably be No. 1 if it wasn't running out of supply, Lupton said.

"It's not just a growth stock. It's also a reopening stock."

Lupton also discussed Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST).

"This stock kind of saved my portfolio" in the second quarter, he said.

The stock was at $56 when Upstart reported fourth-quarter earnings and raised guidance for 2021 from about $360 million in revenue to $500 million in revenue and announced an aquisition of Prodigy Software.

The stock nearly tripled in about a week on the news.

CELH, TMDX, UPST Price Action: Celsius Holdings gained 0.89% Tuesday, closing at $52.37.

TransMedics Group was halted at $34.52 on Tuesday.

Upstart gained 2.69%, closing at $144.30.

Image by Lorenzo Cafaro from Pixabay.