What's Going On With SJ Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Scienjoy Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SJ) shares are trading higher after the company announced a strategic alliance with Snipp to launch a new loyalty and rewards system and to explore Bitcoin and NFT rewards for its approximately 250 million users and 300,000 broadcasters.

Scienjoy is a live streaming video entertainment social platform in China. The company operates a mobile live streaming business by which it provides live streaming entertainment from professional broadcasters to the end-users, allowing for the operation of live social video communities. 

Using Scienjoy's mobile applications, users can also view photos posted by broadcasters in their personal pages, leave comments, and engage in private chats with broadcasters.

News

