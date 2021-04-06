What In The World Is Going On With UTME Stock Today?

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: UTME) shares are up over 1,000% Tuesday afternoon on heavy volume after the company announced the pricing of its initial public offering Tuesday morning of 3,750,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

UTime began trading just after 11 a.m. ET has been halted eight times at the time of publication due to the heavy influx of buying pressure.

UTime operates as a mobile device manufacturing company committed to providing cost-effective products and solutions to consumers globally and helping low-income individuals from established and emerging markets.

UTime is mainly engaged in the design, development, production, sales and brand operation of mobile phones, accessories and related consumer electronics.