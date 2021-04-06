 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 11:48am   Comments
This morning 263 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).
  • MV Oil was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 83.51% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a yearly high of $2,237.51. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $311.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.58%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares were down 0.26% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $315.94 for a change of down 0.26%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares broke to $282.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
  • Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) shares set a new 52-week high of $121.36 on Tuesday, moving up 0.76%.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $221.01. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares were up 0.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $194.97.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were up 1.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $113.24.
  • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares were up 1.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $299.74 for a change of up 1.39%.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.10. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $207.38.
  • Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $170.67 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) stock set a new 52-week high of $666.64 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares were down 0.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $311.81 for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares set a new yearly high of $132.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $185.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.27%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.05. The stock traded down 0.74% on the session.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $323.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.04%.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares were up 1.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $203.25.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares were up 1.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.64.
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $118.30 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.92. The stock traded up 2.85% on the session.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.33%.
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares set a new yearly high of $105.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares were down 0.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $203.99 for a change of down 0.05%.
  • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares were down 0.11% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $236.45.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $131.74. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) shares hit a yearly high of $111.10. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $248.86.
  • Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares were down 0.87% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $120.36.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares set a new 52-week high of $129.15 on Tuesday, moving up 0.62%.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $152.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares set a new yearly high of $341.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit $412.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.11.
  • CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.14 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.74. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.1%.
  • Dover (NYSE:DOV) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.12.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $301.36 with a daily change of up 0.89%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares hit $79.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.56%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $136.75 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.24%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares were up 3.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.42.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares broke to $44.59 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.08%.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $27.99 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) stock hit a yearly high price of $4,849.49. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares hit a yearly high of $133.76. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.03 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
  • Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $176.98 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Markel (NYSE:MKL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,186.41. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $192.59 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares hit a yearly high of $62.86. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $307.09 with a daily change of up 2.73%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $236.90 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.24%.
  • Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares were down 0.18% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.70 for a change of down 0.18%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares were down 0.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.10 for a change of down 0.27%.
  • Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.08 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Loews (NYSE:L) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.36 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares were down 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $202.00.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) shares broke to $77.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.10. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $236.08 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares hit a yearly high of $134.42. The stock traded up 2.46% on the session.
  • Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares broke to $107.24 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.25%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $195.91 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $273.16 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.19%.
  • PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) stock made a new 52-week high of $158.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares set a new yearly high of $95.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.
  • AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $67.31 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.68%.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares hit $347.30 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.24%.
  • Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $73.90 with a daily change of up 3.4%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares were down 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.85.
  • Knight-Swift (NYSE:KNX) shares set a new yearly high of $49.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.
  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares were up 0.31% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.97 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares hit a yearly high of $6.30. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.36 with a daily change of up 4.14%.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $93.12 with a daily change of down 0.48%.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $57.94. Shares traded up 0.01%.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $84.02 with a daily change of up 1.92%.
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.65. Shares traded down 0.05%.
  • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $99.96. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.
  • Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.96.
  • Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $100.66. Shares traded up 2.02%.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.96. Shares traded up 2.03%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.33%.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.82 on Tuesday, moving up 1.05%.
  • Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.20 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.93%.
  • Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.95.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares hit a yearly high of $68.62. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares hit $61.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.24%.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.97%.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares broke to $32.18 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares hit a yearly high of $27.50. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.97. Shares traded down 0.08%.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares hit a yearly high of $32.35. The stock traded down 0.49% on the session.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares hit $15.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.08%.
  • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $139.76 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.36%.
  • CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.39 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.16.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares broke to $57.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.81%.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) shares set a new yearly high of $93.88 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) shares hit a yearly high of $125.31. The stock traded up 2.98% on the session.
  • NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.45 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.3%.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares set a new yearly high of $31.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.21.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.11.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.45 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $106.63 this morning. The stock was down 2.26% on the session.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.56 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.44 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares hit a yearly high of $175.37. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) shares set a new 52-week high of $90.54 on Tuesday, moving up 3.06%.
  • Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $82.99. Shares traded up 0.91%.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares set a new yearly high of $22.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares hit a yearly high of $56.56. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.
  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.50.
  • Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) shares set a new yearly high of $43.02 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.84 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.81%.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.06%.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares hit a yearly high of $56.61. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
  • H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.95. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares hit a yearly high of $123.52. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.73 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.15%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $99.55.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.27. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $43.34. Shares traded down 1.16%.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.75. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $17.82 with a daily change of up 0.74%.
  • TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.81. Shares traded up 1.24%.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $45.95. Shares traded down 0.3%.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares broke to $65.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares broke to $33.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.17%.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.05 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $96.73. Shares traded down 0.4%.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.58 for a change of down 0.1%.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.93. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.50.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
  • Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX:NXE) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.38 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.33 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.01%.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.46. Shares traded up 2.29%.
  • PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.93 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.82%.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.42% on the session.
  • Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $179.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.19%.
  • Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.71.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.54 on Tuesday, moving up 0.22%.
  • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.91. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $62.93 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.56 with a daily change of up 0.39%.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.42 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.21%.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.05.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) shares hit $7.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.56. The stock was up 5.38% for the day.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $59.62. Shares traded up 2.97%.
  • Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $150.90 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.33%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) shares broke to $19.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.52. The stock traded up 1.7% on the session.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares hit $26.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.34%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares were up 13.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.94 for a change of up 13.27%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.98. The stock traded up 5.59% on the session.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares were up 4.73% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.45.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) shares were up 1.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.63 for a change of up 1.41%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.85 with a daily change of up 0.39%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were up 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.13 for a change of up 0.89%.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit $23.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.65%.
  • Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.77. Shares traded up 0.45%.
  • Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares broke to $24.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.22 on Tuesday, moving up 0.21%.
  • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.56 with a daily change of down 0.74%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.43 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.60. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. New Common Stock (AMEX:CLM) shares hit a yearly high of $13.63. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.
  • Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $40.72 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.69. Shares traded up 0.88%.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.50. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.
  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.30 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.47.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.70. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.56. Shares traded up 1.2%.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares set a new yearly high of $23.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.26.
  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.35 on Tuesday, moving up 7.93%.
  • First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) shares broke to $38.49 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.92 for a change of down 0.3%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.42. Shares traded up 0.24%.
  • Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) shares hit $6.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.
  • Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) shares broke to $65.20 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares hit $22.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Tuesday, moving up 0.91%.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.50 with a daily change of down 0.48%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares set a new yearly high of $18.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares were down 0.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.17.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares set a new yearly high of $23.70 this morning. The stock was up 4.61% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.22. Shares traded up 0.35%.
  • Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) shares broke to $10.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares set a new yearly high of $17.66 this morning. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.
  • Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) shares hit a yearly high of $23.11. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares were up 18.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.75.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.46. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $12.85 with a daily change of up 4.6%.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) shares broke to $18.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 83.51%.
  • Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) shares broke to $47.56 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.44%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.70 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%.
  • First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.87 on Tuesday, moving down 0.87%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) shares were up 1.28% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.48 for a change of up 1.28%.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.23 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.6%.
  • Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.51.
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) shares were down 2.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.12 for a change of down 2.11%.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares broke to $23.32 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.32. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.08. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.86. The stock traded up 1.48% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.13 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares hit $30.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.69%.
  • Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.89. Shares traded up 2.44%.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares were up 0.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.49.
  • Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.58 with a daily change of up 4.09%.
  • Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Tuesday, moving up 2.66%.
  • P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.28. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $26.68. Shares traded up 1.02%.
  • Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.96%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares broke to $16.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
  • Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.03.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares broke to $19.48 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.15%.
  • Stellus Cap Investment (NYSE:SCM) shares hit a yearly high of $13.07. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
  • Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shares hit $4.95 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.45%.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.13 on Tuesday, moving up 0.65%.
  • Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 18.32%.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares set a new yearly high of $13.98 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.24 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.02%.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.95 on Tuesday, moving up 1.35%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.26. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.87. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI) shares broke to $18.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
  • ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares were up 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.27.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares hit a yearly high of $3.80. The stock traded down 1.34% on the session.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.43 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
  • Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX:ACU) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.04 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.42 with a daily change of up 0.64%.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.95 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
  • Barings Participation (NYSE:MPV) shares were up 0.15% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.45.
  • PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE:PGP) shares hit a yearly high of $11.24. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.06 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.77 on Tuesday morning, moving up 18.52%.
  • BlackRock New York (NYSE:BSE) shares set a new yearly high of $14.67 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • Virginia National (NASDAQ:VABK) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.50.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:VOLT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.21%.
  • Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.50 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.43%.
  • AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares set a new yearly high of $13.75 this morning. The stock was down 10.54% on the session.
  • Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.38. Shares traded up 2.06%.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares were up 5.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.32.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares broke to $6.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 13.56%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

