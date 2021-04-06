Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

This morning 263 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG).

MV Oil was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 83.51% to reach a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares hit a yearly high of $2,237.51. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!