Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 6 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

(NASDAQ:NKLA) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

(NASDAQ:IMRA) shares hit a yearly low of $7.90. The stock was down 0.5% on the session. Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.82 and moving down 4.12%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.