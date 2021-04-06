 Skip to main content

Microsoft Digs At Apple's iPad Pro Again, Promotes Surface Pro 7 As 'Still The Better Choice'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 11:46am   Comments
Microsoft Digs At Apple's iPad Pro Again, Promotes Surface Pro 7 As 'Still The Better Choice'

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has made it a habit lately of challenging Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) products through aggressive ad campaigns. The software giant has just released another, this time taking aim at Apple's iPad Pro.

What Happened: In a new 30-second ad, Microsoft promotes its Surface Pro 7 laptop as "still the better choice," by outlining key advantages its product possesses.

The Surface Pro 7 has a built-in kickstand, which is not present in the iPad Pro, the ad claims. Microsoft also points to the iPad Pro's one port for connectivity and the unwieldy keyboard and its weight.

The Surface Pro 7 is promoted as a full computer and a tablet, while iPad Pro is dismissed as just being a tablet.

Microsoft ends the ad by promoting the price competitiveness of its product. The Surface Pro 7 is priced at $880 compared to $1,348 for iPad Pro: the pricing breaks down as $999 for a 12.9-inch model and $349 for the keyboard.

Related Link: Apple's 'I Am a Mac' Guy Now Wants You To Buy A PC Instead

Why It Matters: The pandemic renewed demand for consumer electronic products, particularly computers capitalizing from the work-from-home and study-from-home trends. Now, the players are vying for the expanded piece of the market, which explains the intensifying rivalry.

Apple's products and services have a loyal customer base that isn't likely to be easily swayed. Some of the points highlighted by Microsoft as its competitive advantage aren't on solid ground. The hugely popular iPad Pro isn't likely to lose its attractiveness just because it doesn't have a kickstand. Also most use these gadgets without keyboard and therefore, the weight of the keyboard doesn't matter as much.

Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021

(Photo: Microsoft YouTube)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: computers tablet tablet computersNews Tech Best of Benzinga

