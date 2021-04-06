20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 60.6% to $7.50 in pre-market trading as multiple Form 3 filings late Monday showed new stakes by insiders.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) rose 34.1% to $1.89 in pre-market trading. Weidai, last month, reported a FY20 loss of $1.55 per share.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares rose 21.5% to $10.69 in pre-market trading after dipping 26% on Monday.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) rose 20% to $13.70 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 18% on Monday.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 12.7% to $3.63 in pre-market trading. Aptinyx recommenced Phase 2 study of NYX-458 In patients with cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson's disease dementia and dementia with lewy bodies.
- Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC) rose 12.3% to $13.91 in pre-market trading.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) rose 11.6% to $26.59 in pre-market trading. S&P Dow Jones Indices reported that Cara Therapeutics will replace MTS Systems in S&P SmallCap 600.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) rose 10.7% to $7.79 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT) rose 9.4% to $10.69 in pre-market trading. Rotor Acquisition entered into merger agreement with Sarcos Corp.
- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) rose 9.4% to $10.43 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) rose 9.3% to $420.29 in pre-market trading as the company raised its FY21 sales growth guidance from 17%-20% year over year to 25-28%year over year. The company also issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 9.2% to $3.44 in pre-market trading.
- GlycoMimetics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GLYC) rose 7.9% to $3.42 in pre-market trading.
- SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE) rose 5% to $18.92 in pre-market trading as the company boosted its sales forecast for FY21 and also issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAVS) fell 11.9% to $7.36 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Monday. The company recently reported FY20 sales of $1.3 million.
- Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) fell 8.3% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.
- Xcel Brands, Inc.(NASDAQ: XELB) fell 7.7% to $2.75 in pre-market trading. Xcel Brands jumped over 51% on Monday after the company announced it acquired LOGO by Lori Goldstein.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 7.7% to $5.20 in pre-market trading. Chembio Diagnostics shares surged 60% on Monday after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu.
- Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) fell 7.7% to $54.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of offering of 9.5 million shares of class A common stock at $0.01 per share.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 6.8% to $60.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported commencement of $175 million common stock offering.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas