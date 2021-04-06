54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares climbed 60.2% to close at $5.64 on Monday after the company announced the commercial launch of a test to differentiate between COVID-19 and the Flu.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NASDAQ: DMYD) shares jumped 40.8% to settle at $22.00 on Monday following a report that the company's SPAC acquisition target will be the official data partner for NFL games.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) gained 32.4% to close at $29.42.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) rose 27.2% to close at $9.35. The company recently announced plans to launch MyoCorrect orofacial myofunctional therapy service.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 26.2% to close at $6.80.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) jumped 25.1% to close at $8.91.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares gained 25% to close at $2.80. Performant Financial, last month, reported FY20 sales results of $68.5 million.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 24.5% to close at $4.67.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 24.2% to close at $6.42.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ: IPA) jumped 23.3% to close at $12.81.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) gained 23.3% to close at $15.10. Delcath Systems recentlt reported preliminary results from its Phase 3 FOCUS trial of HEPZATO in patients with metastatic ocular melanoma.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) jumped 22.1% to end at $42.39.
- Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) gained 21.6% to close at $8.04. Nephros said it expects Q1 sales of $2.7 million.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) jumped 21.3% to close at $8.53 as the company agreed to be acquired by Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share in all-cash transaction valued at $323 million.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) climbed 19.8% to settle at $2.60. The company recently released Q4 results.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 19.5% to close at $27.93. The surge came with no company-specific news in sight but high buzz on social media amid speculations over PLBY being a possible non-fungible token play and an analyst upgrade.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) climbed 19% to close at $3.13.
- Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) rose 18.8% to close at $21.33. Bluegreen Vacations Holding announced plans to acquire the 7% of Bluegreen Vacations it doesn’t already own.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares gained 18.3% to close at $11.47. The company recently reported that it filed a petition for a Chapter 11 reorganization.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares rose 17.5% to close at $48.55 after the company announced on Friday its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) gained 16.9% to close at $7.32. EZGO Technologies recently announced an electronic bicycle order worth over 1.1 million RMB for distribution and usage in Ukraine.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 16.9% to close at $16.75.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) surged 15.8% to close at $56.56 after the company provided an update on its Bitcoin mining operations for Q1.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) rose 15.7% to close at $35.89.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) gained 15.7% to close at $11.60.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) surged 15.6% to close at $4.45 as the company said managed services bookings for Q1 grew 130% year-over-year.
- GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) rose 14.6% to close at $8.24. GT Biopharma, last month, reported updated interim data from Phase 1/2 clinical trial, evaluating the Company's lead candidate, GTB-3550, in high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) gained 14.4% to close at $9.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) gained 13.3% to settle at $37.94.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) gained 12.7% to close at $30.11 after the company announced the FDA approval of Qelbree for the treatment of ADHD.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) gained 11.8% to close at $1.14. NanoVibronix recently disclosed that its Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for March 31, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) climbed 11.3% to settle at $3.35.
- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) gained 11.1% to close at $15.48. GreenBox POS recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) rose 8.4% to close at $49.61. The company recently priced its IPO at $33 per share.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) rose 8.4% to close at $8.55.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 7.2% to close at $10.74. Universal Display reported extension of long-term OLED deals with LG Display.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) rose 6.7% to close at $7.63 after the company announced positive results from its Phase 2 clinical trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia, including 5 patients responding to treatment.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 4.4% to close at $691.05 as the company reported that it has delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, handily exceeding the 168,000 number analysts expected. Wedbush upgraded Tesla from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $950 to $1000.
Losers
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) dropped 26.1% to close at $8.80. The company recently announced partial exercise of underwriters option.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares tumbled 23.6% to close at $9.51 on Monday. The company announced plans to prioritize next-generation ETB candidates.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 17.2% to close at $21.18 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Acadia Pharmaceuticals regarding its supplemental marketing application for Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP).
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) dipped 15.2% to close at $57.68.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) dropped 14% to close at $20.07.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) tumbled 13.8% to close at $34.52.
- Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) declined 12.8% to close at $3.66.
- Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) fell 12.8% to settle at $7.63.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) dropped 12.7% to close at $96.83.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) fell 12.7% to settle at $10.38.
- P&F Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ: PFIN) fell 11.9% to close at $6.75 after jumping over 16% on Thursday.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) dropped 10.7% to close at $4.68 after climbing 22% on Thursday. The company, last week, reported Q420 net loss of $32,000.
- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) dipped 9.6% to settle at $23.50. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 9.1% to close at $5.28.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 8.8% to close at $6.70.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) slipped 6.6% to close at $6.51 after climbing over 18% on Thursday.
