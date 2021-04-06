 Skip to main content

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, Nikola, Tesla, Nio, Xpeng Or Li Auto?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 8:20am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Plug Power and several electric vehicle names.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares closed over 5% lower in the regular session Monday. 

Shares fell despite an announcement that the company is partnering with Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) and Baker Hughes Co (NYSE: BKR) to become “cornerstone investors” in the formation of a “unique” new clean-hydrogen-only private infrastructure fund dubbed FiveT Hydrogen Fund.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Lordstown Motor Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) are EV stocks looking to break a downtrend. Nikola is forming what technical traders may call a “descending triangle” pattern … Read More

The quarterly scorecards for the electric vehicle manufacturers are in, and despite industrywide constraints and macroeconomic handicaps, performance for the month of March, as well as the first quarter, has been strong.

Here's a comparative take on first-quarter deliveries made by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Chinese EV players Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) and Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) ... Read More

Photo courtesy of Nikola. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

