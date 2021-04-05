Guy Fieri Signs New Three-Year Deal With The Food Network

Food Network, a joint venture of Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: NXST), has signed celebrity chef and restauranteur Guy Fieri to a new three-year exclusive contract.

What Happened: The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed. According to the Hollywood Reporter coverage, Fieri will continue to play a prominent role in the development of new projects and the continuation of his ongoing series.

“Guy Fieri infuses his unmatched energy and passion into every show he makes,” said Food Network President Courtney White. “He is truly one-of-a-kind, adored globally for his own love of food and his deep appreciation for the people behind the restaurant scenes. I am beyond thrilled to be able to continue this extraordinary, creative partnership.”

Fieri first came to Food Network in 2006 as a contestant on the second season of “The Next Food Network Star.” He now hosts and produces three of the network’s most popular shows: “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (in its 33rd season), “Guy’s Grocery Games” (in its 25th season) and “Tournament of Champions” (debuted in 2020). He also executive produced and co-directed, “Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line,” a documentary on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. restaurants.

Why It Matters: Fieri’s star power transcends cable television. Earlier this year, he quietly opened a series of "ghost kitchens" in 23 states and Washington D.C. under Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen banner. This new venture works within existing restaurant kitchens and provides delivery offerings.

Fieri is also one of the highlighted stars in the new Discovery+ streaming service launched on March 23. All of the past seasons of Fieri’s Food Network programs are part of the service’s program slate.

(Photo courtesy Elise Thompson/Flickr)