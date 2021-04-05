 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What You Might See With Apple's New IMac Redesign: Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
What You Might See With Apple's New IMac Redesign: Report

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) products always generate a lot of excitement, given the tech giant's accent on innovation and focus on design.

The company is widely expected to unveil a radically re-designed iMac, its personal computer line-up, later this year.

What Happened: The proposed new iteration of the iMac will come with a display larger than its currently largest screen size, MacRumors reported, citing credible Apple leaker L0vetodream.

In a private tweet, the leaker reportedly said the new iMac's screen size is much bigger than the largest one.

Cupertino now sells iMacs with 21.5-inch and 27-inch screen sizes.

Related Link: 10 Things Apple Investors May Wish For In 2021

A Bloomberg report earlier this year suggested the new iMac models will likely have a design similar to Pro Display XDR monitor, Apple's stand-alone high-end monitor with a 32-inch display. It will have slimmed down thick black borders around the screen and no sizable metal chin area, the report said.

More importantly, the new iMacs will be powered by Apple's M1 chips, replacing Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ: INTC) silicon found in the current models.

Why It's Important: The iMac forms a core part of Apple's portfolio, and has been the second biggest revenue earner among its products.

IMac sales totaled $8.68 billion in the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020, representing a 21.2% year-over-year growth. The update is the first major overhaul since 2012, making it important for Apple to increase volume sales.

At last check, Apple shares were rallying at 2.43% to $125.99.

Related Link: Apple 'Could Be A Fast Follower' And Snatch At Least 5% Share of EV Market: Analyst

(Photo by Ilya Pavlov on Unsplash. Not the iMac redesign)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Facebook Option Traders Are Betting On An All-Time High Run
LG Exits Mobile Phone Market: What You Need To Know
What You Need To Know In Options This Week. Tesla, VipShop, Baidu, Netflix, Snap And More
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Nio, Apple, Bank Of America Or Sundial Growers?
Snapchat Risks Apple's Wrath With Attempts At Skirting New Privacy Rules: FT
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Computer computers iMacNews Rumors Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com