 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synopsis Expedites $100M Share Buyback Agreement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Synopsis Expedites $100M Share Buyback Agreement
  • Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPSinked an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to buy back $100 million of Synopsys shares.
  • Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of 315,000 shares, with any remainder settlement by May 14 under the arrangement.
  • The share buyback will be based on the average of Synopsys' daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, minus discount.
  • Synopsys held cash and equivalent of $1.02 billion as of Jan. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: SNPS shares traded higher by 1.27% at $257.47 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNPS)

The First 39 Companies In Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Space ETF
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Recap: Synopsys Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 17, 2021
Synopsys Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Buybacks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com