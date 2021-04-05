Synopsis Expedites $100M Share Buyback Agreement
- Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) inked an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to buy back $100 million of Synopsys shares.
- Synopsys will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of 315,000 shares, with any remainder settlement by May 14 under the arrangement.
- The share buyback will be based on the average of Synopsys' daily volume-weighted average share prices during the repurchase period, minus discount.
- Synopsys held cash and equivalent of $1.02 billion as of Jan. 31, 2021.
- Price action: SNPS shares traded higher by 1.27% at $257.47 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.