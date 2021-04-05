25 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGIC) rose 758% to $70.00 in pre-market trading. IGI recently appointed Richard Foster as Head of Property, Political Violence and Contingency Business.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 50.7% to $62.28 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock is seeing high social media interest on Monday. The interest in Nano-X Imaging follows the company announcing Friday that it received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares rose 44.5% to $5.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported the U.S. commercial launch of diagnostic tool to differentiate COVID-19 and flu.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) rose 35.3% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. NanoVibronix recently disclosed that its Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for March 31, 2021, has been adjourned to allow for more time for stockholders to vote.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) rose 25% to $6.05 in pre-market trading. FG Financial Group, last month, reported a FY20 loss of $4.15 per share.
- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCA) rose 22% to $2.06 in pre-market trading.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) rose 20.7% to $41.91 in pre-market trading.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NASDAQ: DMYD) rose 18% to $18.45 in pre-market trading on a report SPAC merger partner Genius Sports will operate NFL data rights.
- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) rose 13.7% to $27.25 in pre-market trading. ThredUp, last month, priced its IPO at $14 a share.
- Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE: GROY) rose 8.7% to $4.86 in pre-market trading.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 8.6% to $10.88 in pre-market trading. Universal Display reported extension of long-term OLED deals with LG Display.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) rose 8.1% to $28.89 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA approval of Qelbree for the treatment of ADHD.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 7.8% to $713.49 in pre-market trading as the company reported that it has delivered 184,800 vehicles in the first quarter, handily exceeding the 168,000 number analysts expected. Wedbush upgraded Tesla from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $950 to $1000.
- Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) rose 7.2% to $42.02 in pre-market trading. The company recently introduced new program to increase access to genetic testing for adult neurodegenerative conditions.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) rose 6.7% to $4.00 in pre-market trading.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) rose 6.2% to $6.58 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a Q4 loss.
Losers
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 15.5% to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 12.3% to $167.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported that total global sales increased around 11% for the first nine-weeks of fiscal 2021. The company also announced at-the-market equity offering of 3.5 million shares.
- P&F Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ: PFIN) fell 11.4% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Thursday.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) fell 10.7% to $6.22 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Thursday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 9% to $8.01 in pre-market trading. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and EMC Pharma recently announced an exclusive partnership to expand commercial channels of the Microcyn-based Rx dermatology and eye care products nationwide..
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) fell 8.8% to $10.51 in pre-market trading. Net Element recently reported a FY20 loss of $1.34 per share.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 8.7% to $3.85 in pre-market trading.
- Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) fell 7.7% to $3.62 in pre-market trading.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 7.6% to $4.84 in pre-market trading after climbing 22% on Thursday. The company, last week, reported Q420 net loss of $32,000.
