Franklin Wireless Stock Is Trading Lower Following Battery Problems
- Broadband data communications provider, Franklin Wireless Corp (NASDAQ: FKWL), was informed regarding battery issues in some of its wireless hotspot devices.
- The company, along with its battery and device manufacturing partners and carrier customers, were working towards a possible solution.
- The company had dispatched the first consignment of the new 5G broadband router to a tier-one carrier in South Korea in January.
- FKWL has gained 428% in the last year.
- Price action: FKWL shares traded lower by 2.37% at $21.09 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.