 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank-Backed Indian Social Commerce Start-up Raises $300M Funding At $2.1B Valuation: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:
SoftBank-Backed Indian Social Commerce Start-up Raises $300M Funding At $2.1B Valuation: Report
  • Indian social commerce start-up Meesho Inc has raked $300 million in a fresh funding round at a $2.1 billion valuation led by Japanese firm SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY)’s Vision Fund 2, Bloomberg reports.
  • Other investors included Prosus Ventures, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway, and Knollwood Investment.
  • The latest funding had nearly tripled the former $700 million valuations in 2019 when it raised $125 million in funding involving Sequoia, Shunwei, Elevation Capital, Venture Highway, RPS, Facebook, and former Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) CEO Arun Sarin.
  • Meesho, founded in 2015 by IITians Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal aims to simplify e-commerce for the booming small businesses in India. The platform connects manufacturers with resellers for product sales via social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook. It also offers payment and logistic services to resellers and has over 45 million customers.
  • Price action: SFTBY shares closed higher by 1.22% at $43.08 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBF + SFTBY)

Invitae Shares Are Trading Higher On SoftBank's Potential $1.2B Debt Investment: WSJ
Ark Funds, Illumina Invest In SomaLogic SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Didi's Self-Driving Unit Aims Fund Raise At $6B Valuation Ahead Of IPO
SoftBank-Backed WeWork To Go Public Via SPAC Merger In $9B Deal
China's Ride Hailing Giant Didi Prioritizes $100B US IPO To Avoid Chinese Regulatory Scrutiny: Reuters
Delivery Startup GoPuff Raises $1.15B From SoftBank, Other Investors At $8.9B Valuation: TechCrunch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BloombergNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com