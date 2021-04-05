Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for March is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI is expected to rise slightly to 60.0 in March from previous reading of 59.8.
- Data on factory orders for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect factory orders declining 0.6% in February.
- The ISM's services index for March is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM’s index is likely to increase to 58.6 for March versus February's 55.3.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for March will be released at 12:30 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets