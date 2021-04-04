Butterfly, Trimble, 10X Genomics, Pluristem, Agora — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Thursday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 7 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Thursday.

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG):

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 274,300 shares of the medical imaging devices company, representing about 0.049% of the ETF.

Butterfly shares closed 3.33% lower at $16.27 on Thursday and were up 2.21% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34.

10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: TXG): Bought 79,573 shares of the gene sequencing biotechnology company, representing about 0.154% of the ETF.

10X shares closed 2.65% higher at $185.79 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $201.70 and low of $56.81.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR): Sold 80,935 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.0465% of the ETF.

Phreesia shares closed 5.82% higher at $55.13 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $17.27.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI): Sold 121,919 shares of the Israeli-based stemcell company, representing about 0.0063% of the ETF.

Pluristem shares closed 0.84% higher at $4.81 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $13.29 and low of $3.09.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: SYRS): Sold 35,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, representing about 0.003% of the ETF.

Syros stock closed 1.27% lower at $7.38 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $15.65 and low of $5.14.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK):

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB): Bought 453,214 shares of the California-based hardware, software and services technology company, representing about 0.153% of the ETF.

Trimble shares closed 3.79% higher at $80.74 on Thursday. Its has a 52-week high of $81.09 and low of $27.79.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW):

Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API): Sold 104,001 shares of the software company, representing about 0.0789% of the ETF.

Agora shares closed 6.86% higher at $53.72 on Thursday. It has a 52-week high of $114.96 and low of $33.60.

