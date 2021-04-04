 Skip to main content

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Smashes Pandemic-Era Box Office With $48.5 Million Debut
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
"Godzilla vs. Kong" has brought in $48.5 million in its first five days since opening. 

What Happened: After a year-long pandemic, there is some good news for the U.S. theater owners. Even though the industry is still on the verge of recovery from pandemic-related business loss, the domestic box office is cherishing the success of "Godzilla vs. Kong." It is considered the largest turnout by far for a movie since the pandemic began, Variety reports.  

  • The film is a production of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures Productions LLC, a subsidiary of China's Wanda Group.
  • It opened theatrically in the U.S. and Canada on March 31, with a simultaneous streaming presentation on HBO Max.
  • The Warner Bros. movie has garnered a five-day opening of $48.5 million, with a $32.2 million estimated Friday-to-Sunday total from 3,064 theaters across the U.S. 
  • The movie is available to HBO Max subscribers for free. In Canada, the film has generated $3 million through various digital platforms. 
  • According to reports, the movie brought in $121 million during its international opening in March. Its global total is now at $285 million.
  • In 2019, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" brought in $47.8 million domestically over its first three-day weekend. It went on to reach $110.5 million domestically and $386 million worldwide during that year.
  • The last domestic opening was Warner Bros.' "Wonder Woman 1984" in December with $16.7 million, followed by "Tom and Jerry" with $14 million.
  • Sony Pictures' horror film "The Unholy" has pulled in $3.2 million, opening from 1,850 locations. 
  • Universal's "Nobody" is in the third position with $3 million in its second weekend. Its domestic tally was at $11.8 million.
  • Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) "Raya and the Last Dragon" is in fourth with $2 million and a $32.2 million total after five weekends.
  • Warner Bros.' "Tom & Jerry" is in fifth with an estimated $1.4 million and a $39.5 million domestic total.

(Photo of "Godzilla vs. Kong" courtesy Warner Bros.)

