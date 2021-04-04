 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Bullish Tech Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
3 Bullish Tech Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed at an all-time high of $400.64 Friday following a week-long tech rout. With the ramp-up to earnings season starting, the following three tech stocks could be headed for a bullish week.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed on strong daily support at $123. Apple stock is trading above the commonly followed 8- and 21-day exponential moving averages and looks to be completing the right shoulder in a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. If Apple can clear the white descending trendline, and break the neckline of the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern, it has room to rise to $127.28, which is the next level of resistance on the daily chart.

Palantir Technology Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading in a bullish falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. Although it may need more time to complete the pattern, a break of the descending trendline and a push through daily resistance at $25.21 could see Palantir stock rise up to fill the gap between $30.44 and $31.34. Palantir stock is currently trading above the 8 EMA but below the 21 EMA. A break above the 21 EMA would also be bullish.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed above daily resistance of $655.90 and above the descending trendline that had been holding it down since Feb. 8. Like Apple stock, Tesla stock is completing the right shoulder of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. Traders would like to see Tesla stock break above the next daily resistance of $693.91, which could see the stock rise to its next daily resistance level of $718.16. With Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers out of the way now, traders can use the chart to predict price action with less risk.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

The Week In Cannabis: New York, New Mexico, YouTube, KushCo, Greenlane And More
The Nasdaq Soared Today. Here's Why.
ARKX Isn't The First Space ETF: Here's How The Others Have Performed
Why There Could Be More Recovery Upside To Oil Prices Than Stock Prices
If You Invested $1,000 In United Airlines Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
What's Moving The Market Thursday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Technical TradingNews Technicals Tech Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com