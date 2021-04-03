Nintendo Game Super Mario Bros. From 1986 Sells For $660,000 At Auction

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s (OTC: NTDOY) Super Mario Bros. video game has just been auctioned off for $660,000.

What Happened: The Super Mario Bros. video game copy was bought in 1986 as a Christmas gift. The owner ended up placing it in a desk drawer, and it remained there, sealed in its container, until it was found earlier this year, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

The auction house said the piece is the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction.

“Not only is this the finest plastic-sealed copy with a perforated cardboard hang tab we’ve ever offered of any black box title, it is also the oldest sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. we’ve ever had the opportunity to offer. This is only the fourth version of Super Mario Bros. ever produced, and its window of production was remarkably short," Heritage Auctions said.

In July 2020 a mint copy of the U.S. version of the game sold for $114,000.

In 2019, a copy of Super Mario Bros. was auctioned for $100,150, and another one that year went for $156,000.

Photo courtesy Heritage Auctions.