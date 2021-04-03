Argo AI Mulling SPAC Or IPO Deal This Year

Argo AI is considering going public through either a traditional IPO or a transaction with a SPAC.

What Happened: Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle startup backed by Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY), is reportedly considering going public as soon as this year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the startup's plans.

On April 1, Argo’s co-founder Bryan Salesky told employees that the company is set to commercialize its self-driving technology and is looking to boost funding.

Argo AI is still working out whether to go for a traditional IPO or do a transaction with a SPAC.

Why It Matters: Other startups in this space also could be planning to go public. This includes Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Waymo, General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) Cruise and Aurora Innovation Inc., which is backed by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), Bloomberg reports.

Argo was valued at $7.5 billion when Volkswagen Group finalized its $2.6 billion investment in July 2020.

Ford has invested $1 billion in Argo AI, which is led by former Alphabet and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) staff.

Argo, founded in 2016 by Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander, is jointly controlled by Volkswagen and Ford.

Photo by Yanshu Lee on Unsplash.