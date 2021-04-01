42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) shares jumped 143.4% to $90.05 after climbing 42% on Wednesday.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) climbed 51% to $5.36. The company recently reported that it filed a petition for a Chapter 11 reorganization.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) gained 49.9% to $6.01. Universe Pharmaceuticals reported full exercise of underwriter's over-allotment option in the public offering.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) surged 25.6% to $55.26 as the company priced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares at $42.00 per share.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 25.2% to $9.31 after the company, and EMC Pharma, announced an exclusive partnership to expand commercial channels of the Microcyn-based Rx dermatology and eye care products nationwide.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 22.8% to $24.16. Less than a month after confirming the company was working on NFTs, Funko announced Thursday it's acquiring a majority stake in TokenWave LLC, the parent company of TokenHead. The acquisition gives Funko control of one of the leading mobile apps and websites for showcasing and tracking non-fungible tokens.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) climbed 21.4% to $7.60 after the company reported FY20 sales of $1.3 million, up from $297K year over year, presenting a 333% increase.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) gained 20.5% to $7.47 as the company inked an agreement to acquire Nanjing Ribensi Electronic Technology Co, Ltd for $9.1 million (RMB 60 million).
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) surged 18.3% to $5.36 after climbing 17% on Wednesday.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 17.3% to $7.79. The company recently announced plans to launch MyoCorrect orofacial myofunctional therapy service.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTE) rose 15.6% to $8.27 as the company reported Midland Basin asset acquisition for $126.5 million.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) surged 15.4% to $2.40 after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) gained 15.3% to $192.94 after the company announced that the FDA approved the launch of its Tyvaso for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.
- Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) gained 13.6% to $16.68.
- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) climbed 13% to $9.18. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $9.50 per ADS.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 12.1% to $50.15 after the company announced it successfully met the technical milestone that was a condition to close for the investment of an additional $100 million by Volkswagen Group of America Investments into QuantumScape.
- Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) gained 11.6% to $50.26. The company recently priced its IPO at $33 per share.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 11.1% to $2.00 following 2020 results. The company reported FY20 sales of $20.511 million, up 146% year over year.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares climbed 11% to $3.24 following full year 2020 results. The company reported FY20 EV revenue of $19.5 million, up from $2.7 million year over year.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 10.9% to $26.07 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) rose 10.8% to $3.29 after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) shares rose 10.5% to $7.27 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday. The company recently reported results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose 9.9% to $29.30 after jumping more than 18% on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5.7% to $56.30 after the company reported net income on a GAAP basis of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter, versus a net loss of $3.4 million in the year-ago period. The company said as a part of its fourth-quarter results that it has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) hashing capacity by 460% on a year-on-year basis.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 5.1% to $92.68 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 4.8% to $38.23 after the company reported strong deliveries for the month of March as well as for the first quarter. The company delivered 5,102 smart EVs for the month of March. The March number represented a 384% year-over-year increase and 130% month-over-month growth.
Losers
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 28.4% to $0.9593 after the company reported its OPTION 2 trial did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) dropped 17.2% to $106.00 after jumping over 82% on Wednesday.
- Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) shares dipped 15.8% to $3.1174 after the company reported Q4 results and issued 2021 forecast.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 14.6% to $36.87 after the company reported topline results from the Phase 1b/2 proof-of-concept study of its investigational asset BXCL501 that is being evaluated for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) fell 14.3% to $79.61. One batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines failed quality standards and are not fit for use, reported the New York Times. The company had found a problem with an ingredient used in the vaccine produced at Emergent Biosolutions site in Baltimore.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 13.9% to $15.98. Microvision shares climbed over 50% on Wednesday after Microsoft, which is a Microvision customer, won a US Army contract for AR headsets.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) dipped 13.7% to $10.78. Wah Fu Education shares jumped over 51% on Wednesday after the company swung to a profit in the first half of fiscal year 2021.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 12.9% to $2.535 after the company reported the pricing of its public offering of common stock and preferred stock.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) dropped 12.6% to $5.76.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) fell 11.6% to $7.03 after the company announced it priced a 14 million unit follow-on offering at $6.10 per unit.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) fell 11.3% to $6.56 after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. The company recently reported a FY 2020 loss of $0.18 per share.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 11.1% to $1.6361 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 8.8% to $3.8177. Liquid Media recently said it will create multi-token IP platform in partnership with CurrencyWorks.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) tumbled 7.5% to $67.83.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) fell 6.8% to $8.37 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) fell 5.7% to $35.81 after the company reported the pricing of follow-on offering.
