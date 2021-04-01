Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Blink Charging, Xpeng Or Palantir?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news and updates for Blink Charging, Xpeng and Palantir.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares are trading higher by 4% after the company announced it has deployed electric vehicle stations in Chile.

Blink says the municipality of Pedro Aguirre Cerda carried out the first installation of Blink HQ 100 chargers by Electro Chile. The charging stations are located in the Consistorial Bicentenario building.

Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading higher by 2% after the company reported March vehicle deliveries, which increased 384% YoY and 130% from February.

Both Chinese electric vehicle stocks NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) redeemed themselves credibly in March after a softer February, reporting record first-quarter deliveries… Read More

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Thursday issued additional details about the Palantir Foundry capabilities it will be highlighting in its Life Sciences demo at their "Double Click" event on April 14 at 11 a.m. ET.

According to Palantir, their customers in Life Sciences span pharmaceuticals, research institutions, healthcare systems, and others. These customers rely on Foundry's secure and collaborative architecture to discover and develop drugs, manage commercial launches, conduct clinical research, and distribute vaccines.