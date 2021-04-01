 Skip to main content

Insider Sells MP Materials Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 11:04am   Comments
MP Materials Inc (NYSE:MP) was trading 1.3% lower from the previous closing price. Gold Daniel Allen filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Thursday, April 1. The insider sold 656,254 shares at an average price of $33.77. After the transaction, the executive's stake in MP Materials Inc. moved to 8,711,753 shares.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions which take place in the open market, indicated in the Form 4 with codes P for purchase and S for sale. An open-market transaction means the insider went into the market of their own volition and made an active decision about the potential path for a company and its stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

 

 

