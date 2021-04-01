Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 164 companies made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

(NASDAQ:SMIT) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)'s stock moved significantly upwards, trading 28.9% up to reach a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Thursday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $307.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:TXN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $192.35. Shares traded up 1.43%. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 4.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $141.36.

(NASDAQ:LRCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $627.53. The stock traded up 5.08% on the session. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $122.06 with a daily change of down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:DISCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $141.50 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.38%. KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $346.09 Thursday. The stock was up 4.31% for the day.

(NYSE:HPQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.13 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.54. Shares traded up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 0.16% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $242.34. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares broke to $36.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.74%.

(NYSE:LH) shares set a new yearly high of $255.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares hit a yearly high of $266.19. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QRVO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $191.91. Shares traded up 4.32%. CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.00.

(NASDAQ:TRMB) shares were up 1.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.80 for a change of up 1.14%. KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.69.

(NYSE:INVH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $32.55. Shares traded up 1.09%. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares were up 2.52% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.92 for a change of up 2.52%.

(NYSE:SKM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.46. Shares traded up 0.33%. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.02. The stock was down 2.08% for the day.

(NYSE:J) stock set a new 52-week high of $131.24 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%. Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares hit a yearly high of $118.82. The stock traded up 5.88% on the session.

(NYSE:TDY) shares hit a yearly high of $418.99. The stock traded up 1.01% on the session. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares broke to $196.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.76%.

(NYSE:FBHS) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $96.84 for a change of up 0.59%. Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.22.

(NYSE:GFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.19 Thursday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.16. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BLDR) shares broke to $47.92 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.93%. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.15. The stock traded down 2.33% on the session.

(NYSE:ARES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares set a new yearly high of $192.34 this morning. The stock was up 12.2% on the session.

(NYSE:JBL) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.71 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) shares hit $31.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:CNXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $151.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.09%. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.00. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.80. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) shares were up 0.33% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.56 for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:X) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.03. Shares traded down 5.05%. BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares broke to $66.56 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.

(NYSE:AYI) stock made a new 52-week high of $170.87 Thursday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.85.

(NASDAQ:VIRT) shares hit $31.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.27%. KT (NYSE:KT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Thursday, moving down 0.16%.

(NYSE:EXP) shares were up 1.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $136.84. KBR (NYSE:KBR) shares hit $38.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:MARA) shares were up 5.98% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.72 for a change of up 5.98%. MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $14.08 with a daily change of up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.88 on Thursday, moving up 1.07%. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.14 Thursday. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

(NYSE:APG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.30. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session. H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares set a new yearly high of $21.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

(NYSE:BIPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.77%. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.38 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.9%.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.38. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.50. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

(NYSE:UTF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $28.20 with a daily change of up 0.97%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $93.47. Shares traded up 2.37%.

(NASDAQ:UCTT) shares hit a yearly high of $62.75. The stock traded up 6.2% on the session. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.00. The stock traded up 3.42% on the session.

(NYSE:KAI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $188.03. Shares traded up 1.34%. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.91 Thursday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

(NYSE:ADX) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.35 for a change of up 0.49%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.31 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.27%.

(NASDAQ:SMCI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $39.48. Shares traded up 0.61%. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $9.75. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:RQI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.03. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.16.

(NYSE:CNR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.62. The stock traded up 2.78% on the session. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.15. The stock traded down 2.11% on the session.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares broke to $9.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares were up 0.59% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.58.

(NYSE:USA) shares set a new yearly high of $7.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 5.95%.

(NYSE:USAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.49 Thursday. The stock was up 5.16% for the day. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.09 Thursday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

(NYSE:BXMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.64 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.19%. Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.17 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.46%.

(NASDAQ:HEES) shares were down 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.16 for a change of down 1.5%. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares set a new yearly high of $29.25 this morning. The stock was up 7.31% on the session.

(NYSE:MEG) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.55 Thursday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) shares set a new yearly high of $24.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:USCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.90 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.85%. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) shares broke to $10.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:AOD) shares broke to $9.60 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%. Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares were up 0.6% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.08 for a change of up 0.6%.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $7.79 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%. PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.82.

(NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit $23.74 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.56%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.24. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.

(NYSE:CII) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.45 on Thursday, moving up 0.49%. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.35%.

(NYSE:BW) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.56 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.46%. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $57.53 with a daily change of up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:OMP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.59. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session. Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.30 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.47%.

(NASDAQ:BOWX) shares broke to $12.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.23%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares hit $11.39 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.

(NASDAQ:CONN) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.54 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.92%. Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares broke to $31.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.98%.

(NYSE:BLW) shares were up 0.54% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.82 for a change of up 0.54%. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.40.

(NYSE:DFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded 0.0% (flat). John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.27 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.

(NYSE:JPI) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.21. CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.98 on Thursday, moving down 0.99%.

(NASDAQ:DLTH) shares set a new yearly high of $17.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.89% on the session. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JFR) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.74. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE:IGD) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.72 Thursday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day. Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.68 Thursday. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ICAD) shares hit a yearly high of $21.30. The stock traded down 1.93% on the session. Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) shares set a new yearly high of $11.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.

(AMEX:EAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $8.45 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.97. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:STK) shares hit a yearly high of $31.70. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session. Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.59.

(NYSE:UAN) shares hit a yearly high of $42.23. The stock traded up 4.56% on the session. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.03. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NYSE:MIY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.10 on Thursday, moving up 0.46%. Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $7.74 with a daily change of up 0.9%.

(NYSE:ETB) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.89 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%. Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares hit a yearly high of $14.97. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RCKY) shares set a new yearly high of $56.73 this morning. The stock was up 3.59% on the session. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.92%.

(NYSE:MMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.62%. PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.10. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

(NYSE:RFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.79 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%. Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.11 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.12%.

(NYSE:KIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.03%. Kayne Anderson NextGen (NYSE:KMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.9%.

(NYSE:SAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.60. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.09%.

(NYSE:PHD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.45. Shares traded up 0.35%. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.34 with a daily change of up 0.47%.

(AMEX:NHS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.96. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. CompX International Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CIX) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.02 on Thursday, moving up 2.84%.

(NYSE:DHF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.11 with a daily change of down 0.48%. Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares set a new yearly high of $15.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:MXF) shares hit $14.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (AMEX:NRO) shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.57.

(NYSE:BSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.3%. New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $9.17 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:TEAF) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.47. Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.29 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 9.09%.

(NYSE:JDD) shares broke to $9.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%. Hill International (NYSE:HIL) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.22. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:USAK) shares were up 5.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.20. SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.04. Shares traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:LXU) shares were up 2.73% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.39 for a change of up 2.73%. Nuveen Tax Advantaged (NYSE:JTA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.88. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(AMEX:INTT) shares were up 0.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.10. Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) shares set a new yearly high of $20.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MOXC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 10.04%. Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) shares set a new yearly high of $10.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

(NYSE:BFY) shares were up 0.56% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.26 for a change of up 0.56%. Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares broke to $6.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.55%.

(NYSE:HTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.36. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.10. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.

(NYSE:PYN) shares broke to $9.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.9%. Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) shares broke to $20.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:PFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.70 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 28.9%. Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.82. The stock was up 15.13% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.