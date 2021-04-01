Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Microsoft, Carnival, Nio Or Tesla?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here are the latest news and updates for Microsoft, Carnival and Nio.

Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) $21.9-billion deal with the U.S. Army to build customized augmented reality headsets shows the company is tightening its hold over defense deals and gaining share over its rivals, as per Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives… Read More

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) have scheduled a conference call with analysts for April 7 at 10 a.m. EDT to provide a business update. No other details are available regarding the call other than a simulcast of the call will be available via the company's website.

Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) sprang in a surprise for its investors on April Fools' day by reporting deliveries that exceeded the tempered forecast the EV maker issued last week. Nio delivered 7,257 cars for the month of March, the Chinese EV startup said in a statement… Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher by 2% in Thursday’s pre-market session after the company announced Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) would buy over $50 million worth of batteries from the company for their new energy storage project.