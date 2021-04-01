31 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 44.4% to $10.73 in pre-market trading after the company, and EMC Pharma, announced an exclusive partnership to expand commercial channels of the Microcyn-based Rx dermatology and eye care products nationwide.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) rose 38.3% to $4.91 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported that it filed a petition for a Chapter 11 reorganization.
- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) shares rose 27.5% to $8.39 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Wednesday. The company recently reported results for the year ended December 31, 2020.
- Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ: PMD) rose 25.8% to $7.80 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a Q4 loss.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 17.8% to $2.12 in pre-market trading following 2020 results. The company reported FY20 sales of $20.511 million, up 146% year over year.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) rose 17.7% to $7.39 in pre-market trading. The company recently reported a Q4 loss.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) rose 16.5% to $7.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY20 sales of $1.3 million, up from $297K year over year, presenting a 333% increase.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 13.5% to $50.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced it successfully met the technical milestone that was a condition to close for the investment of an additional $100 million by Volkswagen Group of America Investments into QuantumScape.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) rose 11.1% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares rose 11% to $3.24 in pre-market trading following full year 2020 results. The company reported FY20 EV revenue of $19.5 million, up from $2.7 million year over year.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares rose 10.7% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Wednesday.
- International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) rose 7.3% to $20.79 in pre-market trading. International Seaways recently announced plans to buy Diamond S Shipping for around $416 million.
- Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) rose 7.1% to $28.60 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 18% on Wednesday.
- Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) rose 6.8% to $25.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) rose 5.5% to $41.13 in pre-market trading after the company said it delivered 7,257 cars for the month of March. This represented a record monthly total and a 373% increase year-over-year.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 4.9% to $92.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
- XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 4.8% to $38.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong deliveries for the month of March as well as for the first quarter. The company delivered 5,102 smart EVs for the month of March. The March number represented a 384% year-over-year increase and 130% month-over-month growth.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 3% to $54.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported net income on a GAAP basis of $3.9 million for the fourth quarter, versus a net loss of $3.4 million in the year-ago period. The company said as a part of its fourth-quarter results that it has increased its Bitcoin (BTC) hashing capacity by 460% on a year-on-year basis.
Losers
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) fell 26.5% to $0.9850 in pre-market trading after the company reported its OPTION 2 trial did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 14.9% to $3.20 in pre-market trading. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 11% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc.(NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 12% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) fell 11.7% to $33.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported the launch of follow-on offering including secondary offering by selling shareholders.
- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) fell 11.3% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of its public offering of common stock and preferred stock.
- XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) fell 9.8% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) fell 9.7% to $83.92 in pre-market trading. One batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines failed quality standards and are not fit for use, reported the New York Times. The company had found a problem with an ingredient used in the vaccine produced at Emergent Biosolutions site in Baltimore.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) fell 9.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. The company recently reported a FY 2020 loss of $0.18 per share.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) fell 8.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak Q4 earnings.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares fell 7.7% to $39.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b/2 proof-of-concept RELEASE study of BXCL501.
- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) fell 7.1% to $27.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of Class A common stock.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 6.7% to $17.30 in pre-market trading. Microvision shares climbed over 50% on Wednesday after Microsoft, which is a Microvision customer, won a US Army contract for AR headsets.
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) fell 6% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider Q4 loss.
