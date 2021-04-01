71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares gained 82.8% to close at $128.00 after climbing around 29% on Tuesday.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares jumped 51.2% to close at $12.50 on Wednesday after the company swung to a profit in the first half of fiscal year 2021.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) gained 50.7% to close at $18.55 after Microsoft, which is a Microvision customer, won a US Army contract for AR headsets.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPB) rose 41.8% to close at $37.00.
- Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) gained 36.4% to close at $45.00 as the company priced its IPO at $33 a share.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) jumped 35.7% to close at $6.59.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) gained 31.7% to close at $7.15 in sympathy with Microsoft following news Microsoft won a U.S. Army contract for augmented-reality headsets.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 29.7% to close at $5.30 after the company and KushCo announced a merger agreement. Greenlane also reported Q4 results.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) gained 27.3% to close at $33.96. AbCellera Biologics recently posted a FY20 profit.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) jumped 24.3% to close at $19.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares jumped 22.2% to close at $4.19. Liquid Media said it will create multi-token IP platform in partnership with CurrencyWorks.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 20.9% to close at $17.79.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: SSY) surged 20.9% to close at $2.72.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) gained 20.2% to close at $5.17.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) rose 19.5% to close at $6.80.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) shares rose 19.1% to close at $22.35.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) rose 19% to close at $10.44. B. Riley FBR upgraded Farmer Bros from Neutral to Buy and announced a $12.5 price target.
- Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CHPT) jumped 18.9% to close at $26.70. ChargePoint announced significant progress in the first year of the National Highway Charging Collaborative.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) rose 18.9% to close at $23.37 after the company announced it has signed a new agreement with Kimberly-Clark to protect its network using INTRUSION Shield.
- Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX) jumped 18.5% to close at $20.07. Inhibrx last month announced results from the dose escalation of the Phase 1 study evaluating INBRX-105 in locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 18.2% to close at $2.7550 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSE) jumped 18.1% to close at $14.53.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLT) gained 18.1% to close at $32.91. Bolt Biotherapeutics reported a Q4 loss after the closing bell.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) climbed 17.9% to close at $7.39 after the company disclosed that it has acquired mobile app company VaccTrack, which confirms a user has been vaccinated against COVID-19, for an undisclosed amount.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) gained 17.2% to close at $2.66.
- Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) surged 17.1% to close at $10.49.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) gained 17% to close at $12.14. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals recently reported a FY20 net loss of $36.9 million.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) jumped 16.9% to close at $3.60. ClearOne shares fell over 6% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOT) gained 16.9% to close at $10.92. The company recently reported Q4 results.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) rose 16.8% to close at $4.53.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) gained 16.7% to close at $20.11 after the company issued updated financial guidance.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) surged 16.5% to close at $9.10 as the company reported a strategic partnership with Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications on multi-user augmented reality technology.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) rose 16.4% to close at $43.36 after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
- eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ: EMAN) gained 16.2% to close at $3.74.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) climbed 15.9% to close at $11.53.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) surged 15.8% to close at $5.20.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) gained 15.7% to close at $50.02. Seer recently reported a Q4 loss.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) gained 14.8% to close at $3.11.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) jumped 14.1% to close at $2.51. Target Hospitality recently released Q4 results.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) gained 13.5% to close at $60.32 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 11% to close at $3.72 after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) climbed 10.3% to close at $3.31 after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 9.2% to close at $24.52. Aemetis received California Air Resources Board approval certification for LCFS Tier 2 fuel pathway for aemetis advanced fuels keyes ethanol production plant utilizing dairy biogas.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 8.2% to close at $7.15 after the company announced "favorable" topline data from the Type A group of the EQUALISE study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 7.7% to close at $6.60 after climbing over 22% on Tuesday.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 7.6% to close at $7.80 after the company said one of its lead therapeutic candidates, SRF617, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) rose 7.1% to close at $4.52. The company, earlier during the month, reported a FY20 loss.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 7% to close at $2.08 after climbing around 22% on Tuesday.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) gained 5.4% to close at $84.71 following strong quarterly earnings.
Losers
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares tumbled 24.6% to close at $31.20 on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of 3,765,100 ADS bought deal offering at $33.20 per ADS.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) fell 23.7% to close at $12.42. Delcath Systems reported Q4 results and announced top-line preliminary results from the Phase 3 FOCUS trial of Hepzato Kit (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) in patients with liver dominant metastatic ocular melanoma.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) fell 22.8% to close at $6.15. VirTra shares jumped over 66% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 19.7% to close at $8.33 after the company reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter.
- Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) dropped 17.2% to close at $4.30 after reporting a FY20 loss.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 14.6% to close at $12.37 following FY2020 results.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) fell 14.5% to close at $298.30.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMTR) fell 14% to close at $1.17 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 30,000,000 shares at $1.00 per share.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) fell 12.8% to close at $8.40 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) dropped 12.6% to close at $10.29 after the company reported Q4 results. The company also said it expects FY21 sales of $17 million to $20 million.
- First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW) declined 12.5% to close at $25.01.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) dropped 12.4% to close at $4.33 following 2020 results.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 11.9% to close at $19.10 after the company reported pricing of public offering of five million shares of common stock.
- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) dropped 11.6% to close at $70.15.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 11.4% to close at $4.42 after reporting FY20 results.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) fell 11.4% to close at $16.06.
- Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) dropped 11% to close at $26.39. DoorDash accused its partner Olo of several years of fraud and revenue manipulation and using the income to strengthen its position ahead of its March 17 initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 10.3% to close at $5.47 after jumping over 24% on Tuesday.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) dipped 10.3% to close at $13.39. The US Department Of Defense selected Advent's wearable fuel cell for 2021 validation program.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 9.7% to close at $8.43. BlackBerry reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) fell 7.5% to close at $6.20. Monopar Therapeutics gained over 16% on Tuesday as the company announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study that demonstrated Monopar's Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) antibody fragment radiotracer could potentially identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 7.1% to close at $3.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
