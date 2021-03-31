Pinduoduo, Shopify PayPal, LendingTree, JD.com — What Cathy Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 15 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Wednesday.

Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF):

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD): Bought 141,876 shares of the Chinese online e-commerce company, representing about 0.3% of the ETF.

JD.com stock closed 1.60% higher at $84.33 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $108.29 and low of $39.26.

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD): Bought 57,877 shares of the agriculture-focused technology platform in China, representing about 0.196% of the ETF.

Pinduoduo stock closed 1.15% lower at $133.88 on Wednesday and was further up 0.46% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $212.6 and low of $33.90.

Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 20,09 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.11% of the ETF.

Sea shares closed 4.14% higher at $223.23 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41.

Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP): Bought 18,184 shares of the Canadian e-commerce company, representing about 0.5059% of the ETF.

Shopify shares closed 5.5% higher at $1106.50 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $1499.75 and low of $334.55.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 161,846 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.99% of the ETF.

PayPal shares closed 2.66% higher at $242.84 on Wednesday and were up 0.19% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.8.

Lending Tree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE): Sold 18,6319 shares of the online lending marketplace company, representing about 0.099% of the ETF.

Lending stock closed 3.34% higher at $213 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $372.64 and low of $135.7.

Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG):

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS): Bought 10,200 shares of the purpose-built handheld and devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis company, representing about 0.050% of the ETF.

908 Devices stock closed 8.11% higher at $48.50 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $79.60 and low of $38.88.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY): Bought 621,228 shares of the medical imaging devices company, representing about 0.1108% of the ETF.

Butterfly shares closed 3.11% lower at $16.83 on Wednesday and were up 3.27% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $29.13 and low of $9.34.

Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 700 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.0003% of the ETF.

Adaptive shares closed 7.13% higher at $40.26 on Wednesday and were up 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $23.68.

Accolade Inc (NASDAQ: ACCD): Bought 32,667 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.0157% of the ETF.

Accolade stock closed 2% higher at $45.37 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $65.25 and low of $28.68.

Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR): Sold 99,100 shares of the healthcare software services company, representing about 0.054% of the ETF.

Phreesia shares closed 0.12% lower at $52.10 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $81.59 and low of $17.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: SYRS): Sold 102,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, representing about 0.0082% of the ETF.

Syros stock closed 3.24% higher at $7.48 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $15.65 and low of $4.88.

Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE): Bought 2,660 shares of the cancer treatment development company, representing about 0.0009% of the ETF.

Fate shares closed 11.28% higher at $82.45 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $121.16 and low of $19.80.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 66,500 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.0725% of the ETF.

PayPal shares closed 2.66% higher at $242.84 on Wednesday and were up 0.19% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.8.

Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW):

Agora Inc (NASDAQ: API): Sold 101,999 shares of the software company, representing about 0.075% of the ETF.

Agora shares closed 0.67% lower at $50.27 on Wednesday. It has a 52-week high of $114.96 and low of $33.60.

