12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 31, 2021 5:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it successfully met the technical milestone that was a condition to close for the investment of an additional $100 million by Volkswagen Group of America Investments into QuantumScape.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems (AMEX:UAVS) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 sales of $1.3 million, up from $297K year over year, presenting a 333% increase.
  • Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 EV revenue of $19.5 million, up from $2.7 million year over year.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares are trading higher after the company, and EMC Pharma, announced an exclusive partnership to expand commercial channels of the Microcyn-based Rx dermatology and eye care products nationwide.
  • Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares are trading higher after the company reported FY20 sales of $20.511 million, up 146% year over year.

Losers

  • nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares are trading lower after the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b/2 proof-of-concept RELEASE study of BXCL501.
  • XpresSpa (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ: EAST) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported its OPTION 2 trial did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint.
  • CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.80), down from $(0.39) year over year and Q4 sales of $3.20 million, down from $5.55 million year over year.

