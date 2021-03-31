Why VTSI Stock AND CLSN Stock Are Trading Lower Today

Virtra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares are trading lower by 22% Wednesday after the company priced a registered direct offering at $6 per share.

VirTra is engaged in the sale and development of the judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The company sells simulators and related products across the globe through a direct sales force and international distribution partners.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares are trading lower by 16% after the company announced a $15 million offering of roughly 11.5 million shares.

Celsion Corporation is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies.