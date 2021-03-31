40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 52.5% to $12.60 after the company swung to a profit in the first half of fiscal year 2021.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares climbed 46.4% to $102.52 after climbing around 29% on Tuesday.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) climbed 37.4% to $5.62 after the company and KushCo announced a merger agreement. Greenlane also reported Q4 results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares gained 29.1% to $4.4283. Liquid Media said it will create multi-token IP platform in partnership with CurrencyWorks.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 26.2% to $2.94 after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- X Financial (NYSE: XYF) surged 19.4% to $4.00 after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 17.4% to $4.3437. AeroCentury shares dipped 46% on Tuesday after the company reported that it filed a petition for a Chapter 11 reorganization.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) surged 16% to $18.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 15% to $19.82 after the company issued updated financial guidance.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) surged 13.8% to $9.98. B. Riley FBR upgraded Farmer Bros from Neutral to Buy and announced a $12.5 price target.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) gained 13.7% to $4.80. The company, earlier during the month, reported a FY20 loss.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) surged 11.5% to $11.10.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) rose 12% to $7.40 after the company announced "favorable" topline data from the Type A group of the EQUALISE study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) jumped 11.4% to $2.45. Target Hospitality recently released Q4 results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) gained 11.3% to $24.99. Aemetis received California Air Resources Board approval certification for LCFS Tier 2 fuel pathway for aemetis advanced fuels keyes ethanol production plant utilizing dairy biogas.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 11.3% to $8.07 after the company said one of its lead therapeutic candidates, SRF617, has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 10.7% to $6.79 after climbing over 22% on Tuesday.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) rose 10.6% to $88.87 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) rose 10.3% to $ 3.31 after surging over 10% on Tuesday.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) rose 9.3% to $3.3650. ClearOne shares fell over 6% on Tuesday after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM) rose 8% to $57.40 after the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) rose 7.6% to $5.23.
- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) rose 6.9% to $6.70 after the company disclosed that it has acquired mobile app company VaccTrack, which confirms a user has been vaccinated against COVID-19, for an undisclosed amount.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) rose 6.4% to $2.0699 after climbing around 22% on Tuesday.
Losers
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares dipped 26.6% to $30.40 after the company reported pricing of 3,765,100 ADS bought deal offering at $33.20 per ADS.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) fell 26.4% to $5.86. VirTra shares jumped over 66% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMTR) fell 21.7% to $1.0650 after the company priced an underwritten public offering of 30,000,000 shares at $1.00 per share.
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) fell 20.8% to $12.89. Delcath Systems reported Q4 results and announced top-line preliminary results from the Phase 3 FOCUS trial of Hepzato Kit (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system) in patients with liver dominant metastatic ocular melanoma.
- Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) fell 17% to $8.61 after the company reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) fell 13.2% to $18.80 after the company reported pricing of public offering of five million shares of common stock.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) fell 12.3% to $5.35 after jumping over 24% on Tuesday.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) dropped 11% to $10.48 after the company reported Q4 results. The company also said it expects FY21 sales of $17 million to $20 million.
- Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) fell 10.5% to $312.20.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 10.3% to $3.1501 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) dipped 9.9% to $13.45. The US Department Of Defense selected Advent's wearable fuel cell for 2021 validation program.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 9.4% to $13.14 following FY2020 results.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) dropped 8.9% to $9.00 following Q4 results. The company said it expects FY21 sales growth of 32%-40% year-over-year.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) fell 8.6% to $8.53. BlackBerry reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 7.2% to $4.6285 after reporting FY20 results.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) fell 6.7% to $6.25. Monopar Therapeutics gained over 16% on Tuesday as the company announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study that demonstrated Monopar's Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) antibody fragment radiotracer could potentially identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging.
