 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Global Chip Crisis Estimated To Jeopardize 1.3M Vehicle Production: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 4:14pm   Comments
Share:
Global Chip Crisis Estimated To Jeopardize 1.3M Vehicle Production: Bloomberg
  • The global chip crisis, which was intensified by the February Texas winter storm, is expected to affect carmaker production by 1.3 million vehicles this quarter, Bloomberg reports based on IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO).
  • The latest fire at auto-chip maker Renesas Electronics Corp (OTC: RNECF) (OTC: RNECY) can upset the Japanese and U.S. operations for at least a month hampering the industry’s second-quarter output.
  • Semiconductor supply is not expected to even out until the fourth quarter, as per IHS analysts.
  • Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLFrecently reported it resumed near normal production levels at the Austin, Texas chip plant. The company also acknowledged a revenue hit along with NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNF) (OTC: IFNNY) following its Texas production shutdown due to the February storm.
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GMrecently extended production cuts at three North American plants and added a fourth to the factories list.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + IFNNF)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Worksport Is Addressing This Major Challenge In The EV Market
EVTOL Company Lilium Announces SPAC Merger: What Investors Should Know
Lucid Motors Plans $25,000 Electric Vehicle: What Investors Should Know
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About General Motors
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BloombergNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com