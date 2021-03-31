Facebook Rolls Out Feed Control Features Following Hate Speech, Misinformation Backlash
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will permit users to customize feed and control over the comments and viewership of individual public posts following the criticism for global hate speech intensification and distortion across its platform, Reuters reports.
- A Feed Filter will also let users switch between the algorithmic ranking of feed or show content in chronological order.
- Facebook has refuted polarization allegations and amplifying hate based on its algorithms.
- The social media giant justified its stand by emphasizing its advertising which served as a major revenue source.
- Nick Clegg, vice president of Global Affairs at Facebook, said that it is not in Facebook's interest to promote polarization as advertisers would not want to display ads next to hateful content.
- CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently addressed internet reform rules focusing on the elimination of harmful content from their platforms.
- Price action: FB shares traded higher by 2.65% at $295.62 on the last check Wednesday.
