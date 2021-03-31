Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 120 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:HTY). Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 25.0% to reach a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares set a new 52-week high of $306.29 on Wednesday, moving up 0.25%.

(NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.19%. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) shares hit a yearly high of $107.15. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DISCB) shares hit a yearly high of $107.15. The stock traded up 25.0% on the session. HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $31.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

(NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $31.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.

(NYSE:CARR) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.48 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day. ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares hit $29.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%.

(NYSE:MT) shares hit $29.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.72%. NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.45.

(NYSE:NWG) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.45. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares broke to $243.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) shares broke to $243.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%. Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:DLTR) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.08%. Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $256.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE:LH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $256.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. United Rentals (NYSE:URI) shares hit $339.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:URI) shares hit $339.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $263.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%.

(NYSE:KSU) stock set a new 52-week high of $263.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%. Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares broke to $176.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.

(NYSE:VMC) shares broke to $176.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%. KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) shares broke to $49.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.78%.

(NYSE:KB) shares broke to $49.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.78%. Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.47. Shares traded down 0.25%.

(NYSE:INVH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.47. Shares traded down 0.25%. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) shares were up 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.32.

(NYSE:SHG) shares were up 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.32. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.16%.

(NYSE:RJF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.16%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $129.30 for a change of up 0.59%.

(NYSE:J) shares were up 0.59% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $129.30 for a change of up 0.59%. Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) shares were down 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.95 for a change of down 0.04%.

(NYSE:VAR) shares were down 0.04% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $176.95 for a change of down 0.04%. IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares hit $211.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%.

(NYSE:IEX) shares hit $211.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.15%. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) shares broke to $39.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:ACGL) shares broke to $39.32 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%. Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) shares were up 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $415.97.

(NYSE:TDY) shares were up 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $415.97. Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.40 with a daily change of up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:XRAY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $64.40 with a daily change of up 0.68%. Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $197.36. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.

(NYSE:MHK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $197.36. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

(NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.22 with a daily change of up 2.42%.

(NYSE:TXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.22 with a daily change of up 2.42%. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.96.

(NASDAQ:NWL) shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.96. GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.83. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.

(NYSE:GFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.83. The stock was up 1.73% for the day. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.23 on Wednesday, moving up 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:STLD) shares set a new 52-week high of $52.23 on Wednesday, moving up 0.78%. Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.05.

(NYSE:PNR) shares were up 1.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.05. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.49%.

(NYSE:CLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.10 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.49%. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) shares hit a yearly high of $66.40. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

(NYSE:ACM) shares hit a yearly high of $66.40. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.83% for the day.

(NYSE:ARES) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.83% for the day. DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

(NYSE:DXC) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.60 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%. Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $40.49. Shares traded up 1.67%.

(NYSE:TX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $40.49. Shares traded up 1.67%. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FLIR) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.33. Shares traded up 2.41%.

(NASDAQ:DOOO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $87.33. Shares traded up 2.41%. United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.0%.

(NYSE:X) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.0%. Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares hit a yearly high of $43.31. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE:SKX) shares hit a yearly high of $43.31. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.58 with a daily change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:BWXT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $66.58 with a daily change of up 0.21%. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares hit $34.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.87%.

(NYSE:AA) shares hit $34.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.87%. Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new yearly high of $233.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SAIA) shares set a new yearly high of $233.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session. Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares broke to $31.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.61%.

(NASDAQ:VIRT) shares broke to $31.42 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.61%. Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) shares set a new yearly high of $139.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session.

(NYSE:EXP) shares set a new yearly high of $139.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.52% on the session. Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares hit $160.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.76%.

(NYSE:AYI) shares hit $160.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.76%. New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.47 for a change of up 1.02%.

(NYSE:NRZ) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.47 for a change of up 1.02%. MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.91 for a change of up 1.69%.

(NYSE:MTG) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.91 for a change of up 1.69%. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $75.18 with a daily change of up 0.02%.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $75.18 with a daily change of up 0.02%. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.88 this morning. The stock was up 3.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INOV) shares set a new yearly high of $28.88 this morning. The stock was up 3.61% on the session. Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

(NYSE:CNMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $133.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.13%.

(NYSE:BIPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.13%. Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.74.

(NASDAQ:MMSI) shares were up 2.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.74. Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.27.

(NASDAQ:CENT) shares were up 3.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.27. Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.00. Shares traded up 2.88%.

(NASDAQ:LOB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $71.00. Shares traded up 2.88%. Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.20. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.20. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session. Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.40. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.

(NYSE:FIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $76.40. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%.

(NYSE:MAIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.1%. Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) shares hit $27.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%.

(NYSE:UTF) shares hit $27.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.12%. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.

(NASDAQ:SASR) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.81 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares set a new yearly high of $18.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

(NYSE:PTY) shares set a new yearly high of $18.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%.

(NYSE:PMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares were up 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.14.

(NYSE:GVA) shares were up 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.14. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.17 with a daily change of up 0.28%.

(NYSE:DSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.17 with a daily change of up 0.28%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.44. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NYSE:BDJ) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.44. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. Tennant (NYSE:TNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.11%.

(NYSE:TNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.16 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.11%. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares were up 2.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.50.

(NASDAQ:ICHR) shares were up 2.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.50. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.08. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.

(NYSE:ETG) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.08. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.87. The stock traded up 7.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:USCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.87. The stock traded up 7.53% on the session. Gen American Invts Co (NYSE:GAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

(NYSE:GAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.71. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.71. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.49 with a daily change of up 7.08%.

(NYSE:RFP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.49 with a daily change of up 7.08%. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit $23.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.57%.

(NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit $23.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.57%. PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.15%.

(NYSE:PHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.15%. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE:CII) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.39 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NFBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.39 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.19 for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:HTD) shares were up 0.33% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.19 for a change of up 0.33%. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.26 with a daily change of up 3.44%.

(NYSE:BXG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.26 with a daily change of up 3.44%. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%.

(NYSE:BW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.87%. Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) shares broke to $56.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.65%.

(NASDAQ:SRDX) shares broke to $56.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.65%. CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.56 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%.

(NYSE:CAPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.56 on Wednesday, moving up 0.52%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.40 with a daily change of up 0.44%.

(NYSE:VTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.40 with a daily change of up 0.44%. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE:GHY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.04. Shares traded up 0.4%.

(NYSE:GHY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.04. Shares traded up 0.4%. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%.

(NYSE:USX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.8%. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.59.

(NYSE:BLW) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.59. Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares set a new yearly high of $31.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PGC) shares set a new yearly high of $31.76 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.30. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

(NYSE:DFP) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.30. The stock was up 1.04% for the day. Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.73. The stock traded up 5.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DLTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.73. The stock traded up 5.47% on the session. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.18 for a change of up 1.05%.

(NYSE:HPS) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.18 for a change of up 1.05%. Voya Global Equity (NYSE:IGD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.53%.

(NYSE:IGD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.53%. TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) shares were up 6.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.24.

(NYSE:TMST) shares were up 6.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.24. Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.23%.

(NASDAQ:CONN) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.23%. Blackrock Debt Strategies (NYSE:DSU) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.04 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

(NYSE:DSU) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.04 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.99 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:AWP) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.99 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

(NYSE:HPF) shares set a new yearly high of $20.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Star Group (NYSE:SGU) shares broke to $10.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.

(NYSE:SGU) shares broke to $10.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%. CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session.

(NYSE:UAN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.51% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.22%.

(NYSE:ETB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.22%. Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.45. Shares traded up 2.36%.

(NASDAQ:BBCP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.45. Shares traded up 2.36%. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.71 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.

(NYSE:RVI) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.71 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day. MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 for a change of up 0.31%.

(NYSE:MMT) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.45 for a change of up 0.31%. Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were up 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.60.

(NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were up 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.60. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE:KIO) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.86.

(NYSE:KIO) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.86. Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.66. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

(NYSE:SAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.66. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NYSE:SPXX) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $19.24. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $19.24. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. CompX International Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:CIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.66%.

(AMEX:CIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.66%. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (AMEX:NHS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.75. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

(AMEX:NHS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.75. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Voya Infrastructure (NYSE:IDE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

(NYSE:IDE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.41 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%.

(NYSE:HYB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%. Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.56. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

(NYSE:BSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.56. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%.

(NASDAQ:ESXB) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.16%. Hill International (NYSE:HIL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.21 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.23%.

(NYSE:HIL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.21 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.23%. Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.55. Shares traded up 0.53%.

(NYSE:IGA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.55. Shares traded up 0.53%. USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares were up 6.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.05.

(NASDAQ:USAK) shares were up 6.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.05. inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.95. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

(AMEX:INTT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.95. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session. John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares broke to $6.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.22%.

