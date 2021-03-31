Himax Stock Is Trading Higher On Partnership With BOE Varitronix For Automotive Display Solution
- Fabless semiconductor solution provider Himax Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) and automotive display products supplier BOE Varitronix Limited (BOEVx) collaborated for flexible AMOLED automotive display solution design-win with a new energy vehicle (NEV) maker.
- The customer's upcoming launch of a flagship NEV model will use the display.
- Himax and BOEVx partnered for cutting-edge flexible AMOLED automotive display in a 12.8-inch Center Information Display product (CID), implementing the Himax AMOLED driver IC and timing controller (TCON) solution.
- The AMOLED driver empowers superior user visual delight from a cutting-edge OLED display from BOEVx with rich and colorful image performance and chic panel curvature, which benefits from the AMOLED panel and driver in COF technology.
- The Himax TCON supports dual-gate and MUX2 panel structure, 180-degree rotation with an embedded color engine, and panel failure detection feature for passenger safety.
- The collaboration will support launching innovative display solutions to the growing car market, especially for NEV, as per Himax CEO Jordan Wu.
- Price action: HIMX shares traded higher by 5.59% at $13.62 on the last check Wednesday.
