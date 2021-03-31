66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares surged 66.7% to close at $7.97 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) climbed 35.8% to close at $1.82 after the company announced the development and application of its non-fungible token for its entertainment business.
- Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) rose 31.4% to close at $19.00. Mannatech, earlier during the month, reported Q4 results.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) gained 31.4% to close at $10.59.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) surged 29.3% to close at $3.88.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares rose 28.9% to close at $70.01.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) surged 24.5% to close at $6.10.
- CompX International Inc. (NYSE: CIX) rose 23.7% to close at $18.82.
- Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares gained 22.8% to close at $1.83 after the company reported Q4 results and announced strategic initiatives to focus on healthcare.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 22.4% to close at $8.64. LIZHI recently announced in-car audio collaboration with new energy vehicle company ENOVATE Motors.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) gained 22.4% to close at $6.13.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) rose 20.8% to close at $11.84. The company, last week, reported Q4 results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares surged 20.7% to close at $21.26.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) gained 19.4% to close at $21.85.
- ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) climbed 19.3% to close at $122.89. Shockwave Medical recently announced a joint venture in China.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) gained 18.7% to close at $7.42.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) surged 18.5% to close at $13.76. Cloopen Group, last week, released Q4 results.
- Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) gained 18.1% to close at $8.37. Cyclo Therapeutics recently announced the Phase 1/2 trial of Trappsol Cyclo in rare disease Niemann-Pick Type C1 met its primary endpoint.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) surged 17.8% to close at $4.63 after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $8 per share.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) gained 17.3% to close at $2.44.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 16.8% to close at $1.60 after dropping over 4% on Monday.
- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) gained 16.6% to close at $4.14 following Q4 results.
- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) rose 16.5% to close at $4.94. INVO Biosciences reported FY20 sales of $1.038 million.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) jumped 16.4% to close at $4.96 after B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $15 per share.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) rose 16.3% to close at $6.70 as the company announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study that demonstrated Monopar's Urokinase plasminogen activator (uPA) antibody fragment radiotracer could potentially identify breast cancers with uPA overexpression and monitor uPA activity during treatment using PET imaging.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) rose 15.4% to close at $139.51 after Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $90 to $150.
- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) gained 15.4% to close at $7.72.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) surged 14.9% to close at $4.25. The FDA has approved Moleculin Biotech’s request for Fast Track Designation for its drug, Annamycin, to treat soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 14.7% to close at $9.68.
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) rose 14.6% to close at $26.68 after the company swung to a profit in FY20.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) rose 14.1% to close at $41.40 after the company reported 2020 results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 13.6% to close at $70.58.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares gained 12.3% to close at $8.70.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) surged 11.8% to close at $34.10 after dropping over 22% on Monday.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) gained 10.8% to close at $26.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) rose 10.1% to close at $19.50.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) climbed 8.6% to close at $30.93 after the company announced a $500 million buyback.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) rose 5.5% to close at $9.28. Orphazyme shares tumbled 29% on Monday after the company's Phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.
Losers
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) shares dipped 46.5% to close at $3.70 after the company reported that it filed a petition for a Chapter 11 reorganization.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares tumbled 35.5% to close at $11.95 on Tuesday after jumping around 20% on Monday. The company, last week, priced its 750,000 unit offering at $8 per unit.
- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) dropped 29.8% to close at $22.05. ThredUp, last week, priced its IPO at $14 a share.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dipped 29.5% to close at $6.06.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 29.3% to close at $1.47 after the company priced its 10,323,484 share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) fell 27.1% to close at $5.21. Trxade Group posted a net loss of $0.29 per share in the fourth quarter versus a year-ago net loss of $0.04 per shares. Its revenue climbed 17.1% to $2 million.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) fell 25.7% to close at $2.55.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) dipped 22.1% to close at $4.37 after jumping over 37% on Monday. Universe Pharmaceuticals, last week, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) dipped 21.2% to close at $9.30 following Q4 earnings. Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $12.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 20.2% to close at $2.07. Genius Brands International announced Stan Lee content collaboration with Marvel Studios.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) fell 19.6% to close at $3.74 after reporting FY20 results.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) dropped 18.5% to close at $5.50 after the company announced cities, teams and logos for its Hall of Fantasy league.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) fell 17.9% to close at $18.66 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) fell 17.2% to close at $0.9438. China Pharma shares jumped 37% on Monday after the company reported FY20 earnings results.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) fell 16.6% to close at $8.27 after dropping around 22% on Monday.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) shares dipped 15.9% to close at $5.96 on Tuesday after the company announced data from the Phase 1b/2a trials evaluating investigational treatments WVE-120102 and WVE-120101, in Huntington's disease, showing both candidates did not produce statistically significant change in mutant huntingtin protein versus placebo after single or multiple doses. The company said it will stop the study of both candidates and instead focus on WVE-120103.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) shares dropped 15.3% to close at $15.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) fell 15.2% to close at $3.51 after jumping more than 30% on Monday.
- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) fell 14% to close at $42.01 after reporting a 2.5 million share offering of common stock.
- Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) fell 13.3% to close at $31.22. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) dipped 13.2% to close at $29.52. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MKTY) fell 12.9% to close at $11.33.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) dropped 12.1% to close at $2.0750 after the company issued 2021 business update.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) dropped 10.5% to close at $5.01 as the company priced its 25 million ADS offering at $5 per ADS.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) fell 9.5% to close at $2.56 after climbing around 9% on Monday.
- Holicity Inc. (NYSE: HOL) shares fell 9.3% to close at $12.25.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) fell 8.2% to close at $2.59 after climbing 10% on Monday. NextDecade and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures recently signed a term sheet for CO2 transportation and storage in South Texas.
- Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) fell 7.3% to close at $34.15 after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to invest $700 million to expand its Bainbridge manufacturing operations and add 400-jobs in Decatur County.
